Fox News contributor called ‘complete moron’ for falsely saying US was first to end slavery

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich attempted to counter Senator Elizabeth Warren’s call to discuss the injustices of slavery, and its lasting systemic impact on generations of African-Americans, by claiming that the United States does not get “enough credit” for ending slavery.

While discussing reparations to descendents of enslaved people on Fox News’ "Outnumbered" on Tuesday, Ms Pavlich claimed that the US was the first country to abolish slavery.

“They keep blaming America for the sin of slavery but the truth is, throughout human history, slavery existed, and America came along as the first country to end it within 150 years,” she said. “And we get no credit for that to move forward and try to make good on that.”

That is simply not true.

There are several countries who abolished slavery long before the US did in 1858 with the 13th Amendment. Some of those countries include Spain in 1811, Sweden in 1813, the Netherlands 1814, the United Kingdom in 1833, Denmark in 1836, France in 1848, and Portugal in 1858.

No @KatiePavlich US did NOT abolish slavery first—or in full.



Slavery abolishment:

Spain: 1811

Sweden: 1813

Netherlands: 1814

UK: 1833

Denmark: 1836

France: 1848

Portugal: 1858

USA: 1865—13th Amend only bans private slavery, prison slavery still allowed😳pic.twitter.com/me164f7yTJ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 19, 2019

Despite all of this, Ms Pavlich continued to argue that giving reparations to African-Americans would worsen race relations in the country.

“If you want to inflame racial tension even more, start blaming people who have nothing to do with slavery for the sin of slavery,” she added. “That is not fair, that’s not the American way, and we shouldn’t be doing it.”

The Fox News contributor’s controversial comments prompted widespread backlash on social media.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien called Ms Pavlich “a complete moron” for her inaccurate remarks on slavery.

Is it hard for @KatiePavlich to be a complete moron? The utter stupidity. https://t.co/X882Qvappc — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 19, 2019

“Is it hard for [Katie Pavlich] to be a complete moron?” Ms O’Brien tweeted. “The utter stupidity.”

The conservative firebrand shot back while also trying to retract her comments.

“Should have said one of* first countries, from the point of founding. My argument stands, but please @soledadobrien please continue name calling as your argument and the smearing of America as the originator of slavery,” Ms Pavlich said.

Your argument is factually inaccurate. Google when slavery started and ended if you don’t want to be known for your ignorance. https://t.co/Oe32bN7zjV — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 19, 2019

But Ms O’Brien had the last word. The documentary journalist suggested Ms Pavlich research a little bit before making false historical claims.

“Your argument is factually inaccurate,” she added. “Google when slavery started and ended if you don’t want to be known for your ignorance.”