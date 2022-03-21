Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall taken out of Ukraine after being seriously injured

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was taken out of Ukraine after being seriously injured while reporting outside Kyiv on Monday.

Hall is "alert" and in "good spirits" while being treated for his injuries, according to a statement from the media company.

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynovaand Hall were traveling in a vehicle in Horenka, a village nearly 20 miles from Kyiv, when they were struck by incoming fire.

Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed.

Live Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy implores Biden to 'be the leader of peace' in address to Congress

'Minimal level of details': Fox News correspondent injured while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

Frome left: Pierre Zakrzewski, Steve Harrigan and field producers Yonat Frilling and Ibrahim Hazboun.
Frome left: Pierre Zakrzewski, Steve Harrigan and field producers Yonat Frilling and Ibrahim Hazboun.

He leaves behind a wife and a family.

Kuvshynova was working as a consultant for the network as it covered Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv and surrounding areas. Scott said she will be remembered for her hard work and bravery.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news," the statement said.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Their deaths come after American photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday when Russian soldiers fired on a car in Irpin, a town 30 miles outside Kyiv.

A second American journalist, Juan Arredondo, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, police said.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall taken out of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war: Holocaust survivor, 96, shot dead in his home

    Boris Romanchenko was killed amid a relentless bombing campaign at the hands of Russian forces.

  • Japan spots Russian amphibious ships traveling between its islands

    Four landing ship tanks, including one with its deck full of military trucks, were seen sailing in the Pacific Ocean westbound in the middle of last week, likely heading to Ukraine.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Kremlin summons U.S. ambassador amid threat of ‘breach’ in bilateral relations

    Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a “war criminal” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Mystery Of The Famous Porsche Tuner Murdered In South Africa

    Buckle up for this one.

  • Tyler Reddick sets off multi-car wreck in Stage 2 at Atlanta

    Tyler Reddick set off a multi-car wreck in Stage 2 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway when the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet spun sideways in Turn 4 after a tire went down. Kurt Busch, in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Joey Logano, in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, ran into […]

  • Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Throwback of Twin Sons Dressed as Thor in Honor of 8th Birthday

    "If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no," Chris Hemsworth teased on Instagram

  • The 318: Firestorm sparked over Louisiana nonbinary teacher, Sheriff blocks felon teachers

    This week Caddo Parish agencies began dealing with a number of controversial issues including LGBTQ issues, felons in classrooms and street racing.

  • PET OF THE WEEK: Grumpy-looking Scooby actually a sweetheart

    Shelter officials say underneath the crusty exterior, Scooby is a sweet cat who enjoys being petted.

  • Powell says Fed will hike further and faster if necessary

    Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate faster than expected, and high enough to restrain growth and hiring, if it decides that this would be necessary to slow rampaging inflation. At their meeting last week, Fed officials raised their key rate from near zero to a range of 0.25% to 0.5% and forecast that they would carry out six more quarter-point hikes this year. Powell said that if necessary, the Fed would be open to raising rates by a more aggressive half-point at multiple meetings and to push rates into “restrictive” territory that would limit growth.

  • Marina Ovsyannikova, Russian TV protester, decries Putin propaganda

    ‘I could see security dragging people away,’ says editor fined for walking into shot with sign saying ‘No War’Ukraine: live coverage The Russian TV editor who interrupted a news broadcast to protest against the Ukraine war said on Sunday she acted out of dissatisfaction at propaganda disseminated by Vladimir Putin’s government, and said she had turned down an offer of asylum in France despite fearing further retaliation. Marina Ovsyannikova, who describes herself as “a patriot”, was fined 30,000

  • Is Shiba Inu Winning as a Payment Method?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) won last year when it came to market performance. A general interest in up-and-coming tokens using the Shiba Inu dog as a mascot also helped. Speaking of payment methods, recently AMC Entertainment followed through on its earlier promise to accept Shiba Inu.

  • Germany to 'fast-track' gas terminals as part of Qatar deal

    Germany has committed to "fast track" the construction of two liquefied natural gas terminals as part of a new long-term deal with Qatar as it looks to reduce dependence on Russian gas, the Gulf state said Sunday.

  • Anti-woman extremism grows, but Florida won’t add gender to hate-crime law | Editorial

    On the long list of work that remained undone by state lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session, we must not forget about Maura Binkley and Nancy Van Vessem.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings won't be a 'spectacle' like the Kavanaugh hearings, Sen. Grassley says

    Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings won't be a 'spectacle' like the Kavanaugh hearings, Sen. Grassley says

  • France's COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions

    France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36% rise from one week ago when most COVID-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections. The government of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will stand for re-election in less than three weeks time followed by legislative elections later this year, decided to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on March 14, citing a positive trend. This means people in France no longer have to wear COVID face masks indoors, except for public transport, hospitals and other medical facilities.

  • Amy Schumer wanted Ukraine's President Zelensky to appear at the Oscars

    Amy Schumer wanted Ukraine's President Zelensky to appear at the Oscars

  • Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s submission of Kazula Vargas at UFC Fight Night 204

    See the top Twitter reactions to Paddy Pimblett's submission of Kazula Vargas at UFC Fight Night 204.

  • This is an old NASA photo doctored to add a tractor

    Multiple social media posts purport to show a photo of a Ukrainian farmer stealing a Russian rocket. However, the image has been doctored. The original photo was taken by NASA in 2018 and shows a rocket towed by a train, not a tractor. "A Ukrainian farmer stole a Russian Soyuz rocket and carried it away with a truck," reads a Burmese-language Facebook post shared on March 13 on a page with more than 38,000 followers.The post credits the image, which shows a tractor towing a huge rocket, to "CNA

  • Fauci predicts uptick in U.S. COVID cases

    STORY: "We can expect to see an increase," Fauci said but noted he doesn't expect to see a "surge," during an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."Fauci said he doesn't anticipate a need to reverse the recent loosening of restrictions on indoor masking.A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday (March 18) that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, but it would depend on how quickly it meets its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.