Fox News cut away from Trump's rambling presidential announcement speech after 40 minutes

During his rambling, hourlong speech on Tuesday, Fox News cut away from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign announcement after approximately 40 minutes.

The conservative news organization, which regularly promoted Trump's policies and hosted his speeches while he was president, cut away from the live remarks in favor of commentary about the former president's third bid for office.

"This looks like Trump in as good a form as you have ever seen him," Host Pete Hegseth said.

"If he keeps on like this tonight, he is unbeatable in 2024," Former Gov. of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, agreed. "This was an absolutely brilliant speech. The best I have heard him give in a long time."

Fox News briefly returned to Trump's remarks near the one-hour mark of the former president's approximately 67-minute-long speech, then cut away for more analysis by host Laura Ingraham.

CNN also aired Trump's long-anticipated announcement live, cutting away after he formally announced his candidacy. MSNBC, NBC, ABC, and CBS opted for regularly-scheduled programming and skipped airing Trump's speech entirely.

Though Trump now enters the field as the presumptive party frontrunner, with more name recognition and cash reserves than his rivals, the former president faces ongoing federal and state criminal investigations and wavering GOP support following a midterm "red wave" that failed to materialize.

Representatives for Fox News and for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

