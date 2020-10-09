Fox News cut ties with a frequent guest after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter

A frequent Fox News guest, Harlan Hill, was dropped by the channel after insulting Kamala Harris, according to The Daily Beast.

Hill is a political consultant who claims affiliation with the 2020 Trump campaign and has appeared on Fox News numerous times in recent years.

During Harris' debate with Vice President Mike Pence, he called her an 'insufferable lying b----' in a widely shared tweet.

Following the tweet, Fox News told The Daily Beast that it had "no intention" of booking him again. A Fox News Media representative told Business Insider that Hill was never paid to appear.

Harlan Hill in a 2016 appearance on Fox News. Fox News/YouTube

The tweet was widely shared and also attracted significant criticism.

Hill's website describes him as a Republican political consultant who was invited to join President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign in 2017.

His Twitter biography also mentions the campaign, though the details of any involvement are unclear. Business Insider has approached the campaign for comment and clarification over his role.

He attracted attention in 2016, describing himself as a former supporter of Bernie Sanders who switched allegiances to Trump.

Following the tweet, Fox News Media said in a statement: "We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms." A representative also told Business Insider that he had not been on Fox News this year and that he was not paid for any appearances.

Hill was not an employee of Fox News but was a frequent commentator on the channel. According to The Daily Beast, he made at least 47 appearances on either Fox News or Fox Business since December 2017.

Despite the backlash, Hill stuck to his comments, sending a further tweet saying: "Good morning! Kamala Harris still sucks and comes off as a bitch."

He has since appeared on the hard-right platform The National Pulse, whose editor-in-chief, Raheem Kassam, is a former Breitbart editor and a close associate of Steve Bannon.

Hill told Kassam that he had been "inundated" with threatening messages since the tweet, including one -- whose audio he played -- saying he could "eat a f---ing bullet."

"There's this clear hyperbole, I still stand by what I said," he continued, saying he thought Harris "was abrasive and nasty, and rude to the vice president, and she did lie repeatedly, repeatedly, to the American people and to the moderator."

Business Insider's fact-check of the debate, by the reporters Sonam Sheth and John Haltiwanger, found that both candidates made misleading statements, with the majority attributed to Pence.

Business Insider has contacted Hill and the Trump reelection campaign for comment.

