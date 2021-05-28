Fox News and Donna Brazile Quietly Part Ways

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona, Maxwell Tani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chip Somodevilla
Chip Somodevilla

Fox News and Donna Brazile have quietly parted ways after she spent more than two years with the network as an on-air political analyst, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman confirmed Friday.

“When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years,” Brazile told The Daily Beast in a text message. “But I decided to return to ABC.”

Brazile went on to add that over the past two years, Fox News had allowed her to make multiple appearances on ABC News’ Sunday news show This Week, adding that “all is good” between her and Fox.

The longtime Democratic strategist raised eyebrows in March 2019 when she announced she had signed with the decidedly right-leaning outlet, largely due to the fact that Fox News opinion commentators had previously made her a bogeywoman for her controversial tenure at CNN.

A 2016 WikiLeaks email revealed that Brazile, then a CNN contributor, leaked debate questions to then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Following the release of the hacked emails, CNN severed ties with Brazile.

The Democratic operative, meanwhile, defended her decision to join Fox News. At the time, she acknowledged she would get “criticized by my friends in the progressive movement” but said the 2016 election “showed we have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces.’” She also contended that she had all her “marbles” when she decided to join Fox.

It wasn’t just progressives, though, that criticized Brazile’s presence on Fox News. The network’s most devoted and powerful viewer repeatedly made his displeasure known that the ex-DNC chief was appearing on his television set. “So @donnabrazile gives Crooked Hillary the Questions, and now she’s on @FoxNews,” then-President Donald Trump tweeted in August 2019, one of his many complaints about Brazile after she joined the network.

Brazile’s time at Fox was also marked by several heated and tense on-air moments, most notably when she lashed out at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for weighing in on the 2020 Democratic primary. “Stay the hell out of our race!” Brazile shouted, adding: “So, Ronna, go to hell!”

The prominent Democrat’s departure is one of several recent, high-profile exits from the network, inclding Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila and White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who recently jumped to Brazile’s old home of CNN.

Brazile leaving Fox News also gives the network one less liberal pundit to fill Juan Williams’ now-open slot on the opinion roundtable show The Five. After Williams’ sudden exit from the show—which Fox News insiders blamed on co-host Greg Gutfeld—Fox News said it would try out a rotating series of liberal commentators to take his place.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Juan Williams Says He’s Leaving Fox News’ ‘The Five’ But Will Remain At Network As A Political Analyst

    Juan Williams said on Wednesday that he is leaving Fox News’ early evening panel show The Five, but he will continue to be a political analyst on the network. “This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said on the show. “Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to […]

  • Juan Williams Leaving Fox News' The Five as Show Prepares to Return to In-Studio Filming

    Juan Williams thanked viewers as he announced his departure from The Five on Wednesday

  • Florida Teen Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times: Authorities

    St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeThe Florida teenager accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey earlier this month stabbed the cheerleader a staggering 114 times as she fought for her life, then dumped her body in a wooded area, authorities said Thursday.Aiden Fucci, 14, will now be charged as an adult with first-degree murder for Bailey’s brutal slaying in the early morning of May 9, St. Johns County State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday. “You’ve heard our victim was stabbed....to say it was horrific was an understatement,” Larizza said during a Thursday press conference. “There were 114 stab wounds.”The young girl died “fighting for her life,” he added.Fucci may have randomly chosen Bailey as his victim, as he told other teenagers he planned to kill someone within the month, the prosecutor said. “This could simply be a wrong place at the wrong time situation,” Larizza said. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m on May 10, prompting a frantic countywide search that ended eight hours later when investigators recovered the seventh grader’s clothed body in a wooded area near a retention pond on a street close to where she was last seen.Larizza said that the night of the murder, Fucci told people “he intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them.”Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops SayThe Daily Beast did not initially identify Fucci, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, because prosecutors had not decided whether to charge him as an adult. Online court records show a Thursday notice to transfer Fucci’s case to adult court and assign it to Judge R. Lee Smith after he was indicted by a grand jury.The news of his upgraded charges was first reported by ActionNewJax. According to an arrest report, Bailey’s family last saw the Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader at around midnight on May 9. An hour later, home surveillance footage near the Durbin North Amenity Center showed Bailey and Fucci walking together, at one point heading “east on Saddlestone Drive.”Larizza said that while investigators have not determined a motive, he confirmed Bailey’s encounter with Fucci “started out as kids hanging out.” He added that there’s no evidence anyone else was involved in the grisly crime.At around 3:30 a.m, another video shows Fucci walking alone on Saddlestone Drive and “carrying a pair of white shoes with a black ‘Nike’ logo,” the report states.During the frantic search for Bailey the next morning, police brought in Fucci for questioning as a witness. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that around the same time, Fucci posted a selfie on social media in a patrol car with the caption, “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”Under questioning, the arrest report states Fucci changed his story several times and made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Police later found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. After finding Bailey’s body, police discovered she had been left only “0.3 miles” from where Fucci lived.Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic later concluded that Bailey’s homicide was caused by a “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” Larizza said Thursday that about 49 of the defensive stab wounds Bailey suffered were to the hands, arms, and face. He added that witnesses identified a knife that was found in a pond as belonging to Fucci. The knife’s tip had broken off and was later found in Bailey’s skull. The medical examiner said the blood on the weapon matched the victim's.“Teenagers are capable of things we never imagined them doing,” Larizza added, warning parents in his community to keep tabs on their children.Both Tristyn and Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Virgin River Season 3 Gets July Premiere Date on Netflix — Find Out What's Next

    It’s going to be a hell of a summer in Virgin River. The Netflix drama’s 10-episode third season arrives Friday, July 9, TVLine has learned. Per Netflix’s official tease, we can expect “a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of […]

  • Police cuts, Black icon references bring out tension at Durham City Council meeting

    A council member rebuked another for invoking Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, John Lewis and Pauli Murray in explaining his support for reducing police force numbers.

  • Tulsa race massacre 100th anniversary commemoration abruptly canceled

    A source tells CBS News that a lawyer's demands led to the abrupt cancelation of an event featuring John Legend and Stacey Abrams to commemorate Monday's 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But the lawyer claims that for months, the commission hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Omar Viillafranca reports.

  • Donna Brazile Joins ABC News As A Contributor After Fox News Stint

    Donna Brazile has joined ABC News as a contributor, after a stint as a regular for Fox News. Brazile made her first appearance at the network on This Week with George Stephanopoulos last Sunday. ABC News confirmed a Variety report on Brazile’s move. Back in 2019, when she joined Fox News, she drew extensive attention […]

  • Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg says he's evicting her as retribution for speaking out

    Allen Weisselberg, who's been at the helm of the Trump Organization's finances for four decades, is a focus of the criminal inquiry into the company.

  • 2021 MLB Mock Draft 1.0: Mets' pick and rest of Top 10

    Here is SNY’s 2021 MLB Mock Draft 1.0, including the Mets' pick.

  • Oscars set next show date for March 2022

    Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The show will return to the Dolby Theatre for its ABC broadcast and the eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.

  • Johnson hosts Orban at Downing Street

    Upon Orban's arrival at Downing Street, reporters shouted questions at Johnson regarding the Hungarian leader's controversial comments on Islam and migrants, as well as his perceived pro-Russia stance.A maverick nationalist who has locked horns with the EU over a perceived erosion of democratic standards in Hungary and rows over immigration, Orban is currently working to build a new conservative alliance within Europe.Ahead of the meeting, Orban told public radio that Hungary missed Britain's presence within the EU and bilateral ties needed to be strengthened.British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng told broadcasters earlier on Friday (May 28) that while he does not endorse Orban's anti-immigrant views of Viktor Orban, it was "completely reasonable" to build relations with remaining EU members.

  • Hoda and Jenna debut new updos that you voted on: 'We look kind of like sisters!'

    Jenna thought the glamorous styles looked strikingly similar.

  • Greens want to pull plug on North Sea oil industry, Sturgeon is warned

    Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that handing Green MSPs jobs in her Government would spell "disaster" for Scottish businesses, as it emerged that a frontrunner to become a minister believes the oil and gas sector should be shut down as soon as next year. Lorna Slater, the Green co-leader, claimed the SNP’s approach to North Sea oil and gas extraction amounted to "maximum destroying of the planet" and said there was a need to "pick a date" to entirely kill off the industry. In an obscure online interview, filmed late last year and unearthed by The Telegraph, Ms Slater suggested the timeframe for ending a sector that supports 100,000 jobs could be "two or five years". Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman yesterday left the door ajar to potential income tax hikes on the middle classes as part of a possible power-sharing deal with the Greens, just weeks after the SNP was elected on a manifesto promise to freeze rates and bands for five years. While he said he "did not forsee" the SNP abandoning its tax pledge, he admitted there would be an "ongoing dialogue" with the Greens and added: "we're not going to give a running commentary." The Greens, who back large hikes in income tax for wealthier Scots and replacing council tax with a levy based on property values that would also drive up bills for the better-off, insisted their radical manifesto would "set the context" for power-sharing talks. Ms Sturgeon has signalled her willingness to compromise to strike a "groundbreaking" deal with the Greens, and has confirmed their MSPs could be handed ministerial roles under a formal pact. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned yesterday that allowing Greens into Government would cement the impression that the SNP held the private sector in contempt. "Instead of bringing in business people who understand how to create jobs, it’s the Greens who may get a seat around the First Minister’s table," he said. "A Green party that doesn’t even believe in economic growth and is willing to risk the tens of thousands of jobs supported by our oil and gas industry. "A nationalist coalition with the Greens is a disaster for anyone who was hoping to see an end to the SNP’s anti-business approach." It is understood that Scottish business representatives have been privately alarmed at the prospect of Green MSPs wielding power, due to their unapologetic anti-capitalist agenda and far-left policies.

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’