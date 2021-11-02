Fox News Fear Mongers With Wild Claim About Protesting Parents And Guantanamo Bay

Conservative fear-mongering over the Justice Department’s bid to monitor threats to teachers and school officials got kicked up another level on Fox News on Monday.

Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, appearing on “The Faulkner Focus,” envisioned it ending with parents who speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates or the teaching of critical race theory being sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Host Harris Faulkner did nothing to dampen Brnovich’s sensationalized prediction, instead just agreeing it was “outrageous.”

“Could that really happen?” Faulkner asked Brnovich.

“We are living in a time where we need to make sure that we are protecting our constitutional rights on every single level,” he responded.

Faulkner “said it was “interesting because you say one leads to the other. That sounds like a slippery slope, which is how you got there.”

Watch the clip here:

Fox News fear-mongering: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tells Harris Faulkner the Biden administration is going to send "mom and pop at Gitmo" over school board threats.



Faulkner's response: "That is outrageous — could that really happen?" pic.twitter.com/XkJzjLnndw — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

