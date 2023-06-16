Fox News Finalizing Settlement With Ex-Producer Abby Grossberg: Report

Fox News is finalizing a settlement with Abby Grossberg, the former senior producer who filed two explosive lawsuits against the network in March, CNN reports.

The terms of the settlement are not currently known, and will be the fourth case in a series of lawsuits Fox’s billionaire owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have recently fended off.

The former booking producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight filed lawsuits alleging that her employer, Fox News, manipulated her into giving misleading testimony to investigators in the Dominion Voting Systems case. Grossberg claimed a Sept. 14 deposition she gave in the Dominion suit was inauthentic given how Fox News was “fraudulently inducing her to deny facts she knew to exist.”

“Based on what I understood and took away from the deposition preparation sessions I had with Fox’s legal team which were coercive and intimidating … I felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the ‘star witness’ for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News and would be subjected to worse terms and conditions of employment than male employees as I understood it,” Grossberg wrote in the amended complaint filed in March.

Grossberg also alleged that she experienced a pervasive culture of misogyny and workplace discrimination while working as a producer for host Maria Bartiromo, and now-former host Tucker Carlson. Through the lawsuits, Grossberg has produced several recordings made during her employment at Fox that expose how members of Trump’s circle lied about election fraud claims.

Fox News previously called Grossberg’s allegations about her Dominion testimony “baseless” and stated that they were prepared to “vigorously defend Fox against all of her legal claims which have no merit.”

In April, the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million to skirt a public reckoning for its lies.

More from Rolling Stone

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.