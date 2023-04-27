Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Breaks Ranks To Slam Tucker Carlson

Geraldo Rivera has become one of the first Fox News personalities to criticize Tucker Carlson following Carlson’s abrupt exit from the conservative network this week.

Fox hosts and contributors have remained relatively silent about Carlson’s departure, both on and off the air. The exact reason for Carlson’s departure remains unclear, although The New York Times reported that newly-unearthed offensive private messages sent by the host may have played a large part.

On Wednesday, Rivera called out former prime-time star Carlson’s peddling of one particular falsehood.

The veteran conservative commentator tweeted:

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt ― as I said at the time ― Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit.’”

“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process,” he added.

Carlson repeatedly minimized the deadly, Trump-incited U.S. Capitol riot on his widely-watched show, alongside his usual racist and misogynistic fare.

