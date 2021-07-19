Fox News' Geraldo Rivera says it's 'crazy talk' to say not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a 'constitutional right'

In this June 25, 2010 file photo, Fox News Channel commentator Geraldo Rivera speaks on the "Fox & friends" television program in New York. Duquesne (doo-KAYN') University says Geraldo Rivera isn’t welcome to appear on a panel at the Pittsburgh school because of a half-naked “selfie” he posted this summer. Duquesne says the cellphone picture the TV personality posted on Twitter in July 2013 was inappropriate and not in line with the school’s values as a Catholic university. Richard Drew/AP

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera slammed "crazy talk" about not getting the COVID-19 vaccine being a right.

"We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business," Rivera said.

Fox News has been widely criticized as some hosts spread false info on the vaccine.

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera on Monday ripped into the "crazy" notion that not getting the COVID-19 is a "constitutional right."

"Hearing crazy talk on cable TV right now about folks having the constitutional right not to get vaccinated. Yes (they may be dopey) but they do have that right," Rivera, who has been a vocal proponent of getting vaccinated in recent weeks, said in a tweet. "We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business."

It's not clear precisely what Rivera was referring to, but his tweet came as some hosts on Fox News such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continue to spread misinformation on the vaccine and rail against restrictions related to COVID-19.

On Monday morning, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade defended people who do not want to get vaccinated. Kilmeade also argued it was not the government's job to prevent people from dying.

When co-host Steve Doocy stated that 99% of the people who are dying from COVID are unvaccinated, echoing comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month, Kilmeade replied, "That's their choice."

Doocy on Monday's show pushed against conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine and urged people to get the shot.

"If you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life," Doocy told viewers.

On Monday, it was also reported that Fox News has implemented a strict COVID-19 policy that includes a form of a vaccine passport that hosts like Carlson and Ingraham have passionately condemned.

Read the original article on Business Insider