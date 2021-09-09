Fox News Goes To Bat For The Unvaccinated Again And Again In Damning Supercut

The lengths that some personalities on Fox News are going to defend people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine is laid bare in a new montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday.

Hosts and guests on the conservative network rail against purported “discrimination against the unvaccinated” in the supercut, fearmongering with language about apartheid, segregation and camps.

It ends with prime-time anchor Tucker Carlson claiming that “medical Jim Crow is coming to America” and that “if we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.”

Watch the video here:

Here it is, your Moment of Zen. pic.twitter.com/gvw2IEIsgl — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...