Fox News’ ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Biden
On his show, Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail between Joe & Hunter Biden that showed how much love the President has for his son.
On his show, Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail between Joe & Hunter Biden that showed how much love the President has for his son.
Fox News TV host Sean Hannity aired a voicemail of Joe Biden asking his son Hunter Biden to seek help.The audio from 2018 shows Biden urging his son to get help.Fox News
Many commenters applauded the president for being a good father after seeing the private voicemail message Fox News aired.
"MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.
Kamala Harris lashed out at Greg Abbott for busing migrants to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Love him or hate him, one thing you have to give New York City Mayor Eric Adams is that he’s equal opportunity when he DGAF. In his first year as mayor, hizzoner hasn’t backed down from critics (including here at The Root) of his pro-cop stances, his NYPD-honed beliefs about how to fight rising violent crime in NYC, his liberal attitude toward legalized weed or his defense of New York as a so-called sanctuary city for undocumented migrants.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid by gay-marriage opponents to block the public release of video of a watershed 2010 trial in California that overturned a voter-approved ban on gay nuptials in America's most populous state. The justices declined to hear the appeal of a lower court's 2021 ruling in favor of news media companies including public radio and TV broadcaster KQED and advocates of gay marriage who sought release of video of the proceedings made for the trial judge. Proponents of the 2008 ballot initiative, called Proposition 8, had argued the video should remain sealed based on the trial judge's pledge at the time to keep it private.
"Listen, we all know what's happening," Whoopi said
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear white supremacist Dylann Roof's bid to overturn his conviction and death sentence for fatally shooting nine Black people in 2015 at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. The justices turned away Roof's appeal of a lower court's decision last year upholding the conviction and sentence. In his appeal, Roof, 28, had asked the justices to consider how to address instances in death penalty cases in which defense lawyers and defendants disagree, as they did in this trial, on whether to present mitigating evidence depicting a defendant as mentally ill.
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement regarding a gun purchase.
The former president proved his criminal intent "in front of thousands of witnesses," said the MSNBC anchor.
Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging that they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted. The high court's action means that the 3rd Circuit ruling cannot be used as a precedent in the three states covered by this regional federal appellate court - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - to allow the counting of ballots with minor flaws such as the voter failing to fill in the date.
The GOP lawsuits keep piling on student-loan forgiveness. Biden brushed away pushback that the relief is just to further his political agenda.
"If you see a problem and if you agree that we need to address it, then if you’re a leader, participate in a solution,” Harris said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Dearborn Police Chief arrived at the meeting to help calm things down.
Two studies show Republicans had a higher COVID-19 excess death rate than Democrats, and researchers are trying to figure out […] The post Studies show Republicans had higher COVID-19 excess death rates than Democrats appeared first on TheGrio.
Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she’s leaving the Democratic Party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness.” Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House from 2013 to the end of 2020, said in a…
A top question for the Walker-Warnock debate: Why would Walker show up at this point?
The ex-president is turning into "spam come to life" over his increasingly unhinged conspiracy theories.