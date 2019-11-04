Fox News guest sneaks in Epstein conspiracy theory during unrelated interview about military dogs

A former US Navy SEAL appeared to surprise a Fox News host by suddenly voicing a conspiracy theory about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a segment about military dogs.

Mike Ritland was invited on Jesse Watters’ show to discuss the dog who helped US troops in a raid to kill Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last week.

However, Mr Ritland, who runs a nonprofit for former military dogs, said he had something else he wanted to get off his chest.

After asking Mr Watters if he could “throw a PSA out”, the former SEAL began to talk about the increase in demand for military dogs due to media coverage.

He then added: “If you see the coverage and you decide I want one of these dogs, either buy a fully trained and finished dog from a professional or just don't get one at all... and Epstein didn't kill himself.”

Mr Watters, who appeared to be caught off guard by the comment, replied: “Oh okay! Thank you for that commentary, alright… Mike, maybe more on that later.”

Mr Ritland served for 12 years as a Navy SEAL and went on to create the Warrior Dog Foundation, which provides care to dogs that have ended their military service.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York on 10 August as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Although a medical examiner ruled that his death was suicide, the unclear circumstances around Epstein’s death have spawned multiple conspiracy theories.

A Rasmussen poll conducted soon after his death found only 29 per cent of US adults believed he committed suicide, while 42 per cent thought he was murdered to prevent him testifying against powerful people.

At a hearing in August, Epstein’s defence attorney expressed “significant doubts” that the death was due to suicide.

Donald Trump, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio have all expressed doubts about the conclusion that Epstein killed himself.

However, the medical examiner who made the ruling has said she stands “firmly” behind her decision.

Read more

Jeffrey Epstein's death was 'likely homicide, not suicide'