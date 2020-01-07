Hannity Rants About 'Stupid Commentators' Minutes After Carlson Contradicts Him

Fox News host Sean Hannity attacked “stupid commentators on TV” just minutes after fellow Fox anchor Tucker Carlson had contradicted his position on possible U.S. military action against Iran.

Carlson, who has broken ranks with the majority of his Fox colleagues to heavily criticize the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, on Monday asked why the same people who’d fervently denounced America’s intelligence agencies in the recent past were now so willing to trust them over its claims that Iran was posing “an imminent threat” to U.S. national security.

He said:

Just the other day, you remember, our intel agencies were considered politically tainted and suspect. Certainly on this show they are, were, and will be for quite some time. Keep in mind, these are the people who invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign, purely because they didn’t like Donald Trump’s foreign policy views, and they were the ones who pretended he was a Russian agent in order to keep him from governing. Remember that? Russiagate? Our friends in the intel community did that. And by the way, these are the same people who lied about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction way back in 2002, and by doing that got us into an utterly pointless war that dramatically weakened our country. The people pushing conflict with Iran are the same people who did that. It seems like about 20 minutes ago, we were denouncing these very people as the deep state and pledging never to trust them again without verification. But now, for some reason, we do see to trust them, implicitly and completely. In fact, we believe whatever they tell us, no matter how outlandish.

Hannity, however, in his show that follows Carlson’s, cheered the killing of Soleimani by ranting against the “rage-filled idiots in the media mob and elsewhere” who have been critical of it.

In a segment he called “How to Deal With the World’s Most Evil Terrorists for Dummies,” Hannity hyped up the need for military action against Iran by stating its “aggression must be checked or it will get worse. And it has gotten worse and worse and worse. They must know their hostile actions have consequences.”

“Despite the whining and the complaining, predictably, among Democrats and the stupid commentators on TV in the media mob, top military experts agree the president’s strategy is effective,” he added, noting how he didn’t want to see U.S. boots on the ground.

