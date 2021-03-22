  • Oops!
Fox News host apologizes for error after telling Trump that Biden's DHS secretary had stepped down

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
Fox News host Harris Faulkner had an awkward exchange with former President Donald Trump on Monday when she wrongly informed him during a live telephone interview that Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden's secretary of homeland security, had just resigned.

“This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers,” Faulkner said, putting a finger to her earpiece. “The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts.”

“Well, I’m not surprised. Good,” Trump replied. “It’s a big victory for our country.”

Trump, a fierce critic of Biden's immigration policies, had called for the homeland security secretary’s removal.

“Hold on,” Faulkner interjected. “Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time.”

She then told the president she had been misinformed.

“Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened,” Faulkner said. “And I apologize.”

“OK, cross off that victory,” the former president said.

“Let me clean up on aisle seven my error: He has not resigned,” Faulkner said, before asking Trump to elaborate on his call for Mayorkas’s resignation.

In a statement, Fox News said the flub “stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment.”

"We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview,” the statement added.

Harris Faulkner pauses during a live interview with former President Donald Trump Monday. (Screengrab via Fox News)
Harris Faulkner pauses during a live interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday. (Screengrab via Fox News)

Over the past month, there has been a surge in the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. southern border.

According to data released by Customs and Border Protection, 100,441 people attempted to enter the U.S. in February without authorization along the southern border — a 28 percent increase from the previous month. Of that total, 9,457 were unaccompanied minors, children without lawful immigration status who attempted to enter the country alone or with someone other than a parent or legal guardian.

It is the Biden administration’s policy not to turn away unaccompanied minors at the border.

In a series of interviews on Sunday morning talk shows, Mayorkas insisted the situation along the U.S. border is a “challenge” and not a “crisis,” and blamed the Trump administration for dismantling the country’s immigration system.

“There was a system in place that was torn down by the Trump administration,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In a statement released Sunday night, Trump blasted Mayorkas’s comments.

“The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace,” Trump’s statement read. “His self-satisfied presentation — in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer — is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS.”

Caitlin Dickson contributed reporting to this story.

____

