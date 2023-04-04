Fox News Host Accidentally Dunks On Network

Reuters

A key gauge of labor market tightness that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has cited throughout the central bank's aggressive interest-rate hike campaign dropped to its lowest level since late 2021, a sign that a long-awaited cooling is underway and easing concerns borrowing costs will have to move much higher to bring down inflation. Following the release of the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, investors upped their bets to a roughly 60% probability of no move following the May 2 to 3 meeting, compared to about a 43% chance the day before, based on pricing of interest-rate futures. They also now expect the Fed will start easing policy as early as July, cutting its benchmark rate to near 4% by the end of the year.