Fox News Host Admits The Creepy Way He Got A Younger Coworker To Date Him

Fox News host Jesse Watters’ concept of romance is striking many people as creepy.

Last Monday, Watters told his co-hosts on “The Five” how he managed to woo his wife, Emma — who was a younger producer working on his show at the time — by sabotaging her car.

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires,” Watters said. “She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘You need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”

Watters’ co-hosts were shocked.

“You’re basically the Zodiac Killer,” Greg Gutfeld exclaimed.

“It has a happy ending,” Watters said, a reference to the fact he married her in 2020 (even though he was married when they first met).

Jeannine Pirro had one big question: “Is that the first time you did it, or did you use that before?”

Watters sheepishly said, “It works like a charm.”

You can see the segment below.

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

Many Twitter users didn’t think Watters’ method of coercion or manipulation was as romantic as he did.

This is creepy and he look like the dude from How I Met Your Mother who did pull creepy, manipulative acts like that. https://t.co/Tn8hawiy4k — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) April 18, 2022

You know how hard it is to come off worse than Greg Gutfeld in a clip? https://t.co/hWrcDeuJS4 — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) April 18, 2022

😬😬😬Creepy predators like this are why my dad taught teenage me to change a tire before he let me have the keys... https://t.co/3SqO6yIVCk — Noelle Bivens (@Noelle4TN) April 18, 2022

He had to let the air out of her tires because she didn't have a drink he could slip something into. https://t.co/i0zi7JMz9Q — Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) April 18, 2022

Also this is an actual crime. So law and order is for who exactly? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.