Fox News Host Admits The Creepy Way He Got A Younger Coworker To Date Him
Fox News host Jesse Watters’ concept of romance is striking many people as creepy.
Last Monday, Watters told his co-hosts on “The Five” how he managed to woo his wife, Emma — who was a younger producer working on his show at the time — by sabotaging her car.
“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires,” Watters said. “She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘You need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”
Watters’ co-hosts were shocked.
“You’re basically the Zodiac Killer,” Greg Gutfeld exclaimed.
“It has a happy ending,” Watters said, a reference to the fact he married her in 2020 (even though he was married when they first met).
Jeannine Pirro had one big question: “Is that the first time you did it, or did you use that before?”
Watters sheepishly said, “It works like a charm.”
You can see the segment below.
Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022
Many Twitter users didn’t think Watters’ method of coercion or manipulation was as romantic as he did.
um...wtf? https://t.co/6CV9uFvkGQ
— Bruna (@brunanessif) April 17, 2022
This is creepy and he look like the dude from How I Met Your Mother who did pull creepy, manipulative acts like that. https://t.co/Tn8hawiy4k
— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) April 18, 2022
You know how hard it is to come off worse than Greg Gutfeld in a clip? https://t.co/hWrcDeuJS4
— Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) April 18, 2022
😬😬😬Creepy predators like this are why my dad taught teenage me to change a tire before he let me have the keys... https://t.co/3SqO6yIVCk
— Noelle Bivens (@Noelle4TN) April 18, 2022
He had to let the air out of her tires because she didn't have a drink he could slip something into. https://t.co/i0zi7JMz9Q
— Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) April 18, 2022
Also this is an actual crime. So law and order is for who exactly?
— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 18, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.