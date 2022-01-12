Fox News host Brian Kilmeade says Donald Trump and Republicans need to 'learn to lose'

"Fox and Friends" host Brian Kilmeade said this week that Trump needs to "learn to lose," or assemble an A-team of lawyers and actually prove that voter fraud happened. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has advice for Trump.

Kilmeade said that Trump, like Hillary Clinton and Al Gore, should accept his loss.

Kilmeade told Trump to put together an A-team of lawyers and prove voter fraud if he really did get "screwed" in the 2020 election.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has some advice for former President Donald Trump — learn to lose.

On Sunday, Kilmeade appeared on Fox News' "Media Buzz" and host Howard Kurtz asked about the former president's insistence that the election was stolen from him.

"I think that in life, you have to learn to lose. Hillary Clinton has to learn that, Al Gore pretty much did learn that, Stacey Abrams didn't learn that," said Kilmeade, referring to Abrams' refusal to concede her 2018 loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia.

"If you did, in fact, get screwed out of this election, put together an A-team list of lawyers, not the ones we witnessed, show us the districts and show us how," Kilmeade said. "I have not seen any of that. And people were very receptive."

"In life, we have to learn to lose, Democrats and Republicans," Kilmeade added.

Kilmeade added that he did not think it was anti-Trump for the media to report the fact that there is no significant evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Kilmeade last week urged his viewers to "get past questioning election results," saying that it "does no one any good" to tell people that elected officials got their positions through illegitimate means.

The "Fox and Friends" host was also among several conservative figures revealed to have pleaded with Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot to get Trump to end the violence.

"Please get him on TV," Kilmeade texted Meadows during the riot on January 6, 2021, according to texts released by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "Destroying everything you have accomplished."

In the meantime, Trump continues to claim the Cyber Ninjas' vote recount in Maricopa County uncovered "undeniable evidence" of fraud, despite the Republican-driven audit confirming President Joe Biden beat Trump by 261 more votes than were initially counted. The former president is also pushing to conduct additional vote audits in other counties, including Arizona's Pima County.

No evidence has been found of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and Trump's allegations of voter fraud have consistently been debunked.

