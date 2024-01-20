Fox News Host Brutally Checks Ron DeSantis For Touting Iowa Moves

Fox News host Neil Cavuto interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ big Iowa talk after the GOP presidential candidate, who placed second in the Iowa caucuses, claimed his campaign “did it right” in the state.

The Florida governor received 21.2% of the vote after losing to former President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley got third place overall with 19.1% of the vote.

Cavuto, in an interview with DeSantis on Friday, noted that it’s “easy to pile on someone when they’re having a hard polling time” as he is before listing off “piercing” headlines about his campaign.

“I mean, you’re a human being. You’re seeing and hearing all of that and then Marco Rubio, your state senator, who says ‘I’m supporting Donald Trump,’ I mean, that’s gotta hurt,” Cavuto said.

“No, I mean that’s just part of the business,” DeSantis replied.

The Florida governor proceeded to talk up what his campaign did in Iowa ahead of the caucuses.

“I mean, we got the endorsement of the governor. We won the debates – the Miami debate, the Newsom debate, the NewsNation debate, the CNN debate. We did televised town halls, you know, got great response,” said DeSantis before Cavuto interjected.

“But you didn’t win a single county,” Cavuto accurately noted.

“But I also had – I mean, how many people would’ve been able to handle $50 million in ads? How many people would’ve been able to handle all the headwinds we did? We had a very uphill battle,” DeSantis said.

“We dug in and we executed and we did run hard, we did do well and what we got was traditionally what is considered good in a caucus.”

DeSantis is looking ahead to the New Hampshire primary next week as he trails Trump by nearly 44 percentage points in the state, according to an average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

DeSANTIS: If you look at Iowa, we did it right



NEIL CAVUTO: But didn't win a single country pic.twitter.com/wIc1MyspIh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2024

Related...