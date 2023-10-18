Fox News Host Caught On Hot Mic Insulting 'Dumbass' Republican Lawmaker

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday apparently insulting a Republican congressman who didn’t vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for speaker.

The right-wing network carried live footage of the roll-call vote on the House floor. When Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) was called upon, he cast his vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Dumbass!” said Kilmeade:

Brian Kilmeade was caught exclaiming, “dumbass!” on a hot mic during Fox News’ House Speaker vote coverage after Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) instead of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). pic.twitter.com/l7VJZZmzbU — The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2023

Kilmeade earlier in the day blasted House Republicans as “a carnival of idiots.”

Jordan has been a frequent guest on the right-wing network, and at least some of its hosts have gone above and beyond in supporting his bid for speaker.

Earlier this week, Sean Hannity had staffers call Republicans planning to vote against Jordan and cajole them with a script that sounded more like a high-pressure lobbying effort than an attempt at securing quotes for his TV show.

The House is expected to vote on Jordan’s nomination again on Wednesday.