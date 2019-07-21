Fox News host Chris Wallace tells Stephen Miller: 'No question' Trump is 'stoking racial divisions'

White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday pushed back against those who believe President Donald Trump is a racist or is engaging in racist rhetoric, arguing the liberals use that label to censor their opponents.

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace listed several of Trump's statements that have been decried as racist, including his recent suggestion that four congresswomen of color "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came," his unsubstantiated claims that former President Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen, his campaign announcement in which he said Mexicans "are rapists," his call for a "complete shutdown on Muslims entering the United States," and his assertion that there were good people on "both sides" of a clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Why shouldn't someone see all of that as racist?" Wallace asked Miller.

"I think the term 'racist,' Chris, has become a label that is too often deployed by the left, Democrats in this country simply to try to silence and punish and suppress people they disagree with, speech that they don't want to hear," Miller said.

"The reality is that this president has been a president for all Americans, whether you look at historically low black unemployment rates, historically low Hispanic unemployment rates or if you look at what he's doing on immigration to protect safety, security, rising wages for all American citizens."

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller waits for the start of a meeting with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul, June 30, 2019. More

Wallace said the comments from Trump he cited were not about "protecting the American people" but rather "playing the race card."

Miller said Trump "was clear that he disagreed with" the "send her back" refrain that his supporters chanted when the president criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. – a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Somalia – at his rally Wednesday in North Carolina.

Wallace pointed out that Trump let the refrain continue for 13 seconds and said nothing "that indicated any concern about the chant."

"I’ve never called any of his tweets racist, but there's no question that he is stoking racial divisions," Wallace said.

Trump's tweets telling Omar, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to "go back" to their countries of origin and the "send her back" chant have brought long-simmering accusations that the president is a racist back to a boil.

When asked Sunday on ABC's "This Week" if he thought the president is a racist, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said, "I believe he is. Yes, no doubt about it."

Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he "tried to give him the benefit of the doubt" but "when I think about what he said to these young ladies who are merely trying to bring excellence to government" it takes him back the scars he earned fighting for integration when he was young.

"When the president does these things, it brings up the same feelings that I had over 50 some years ago and it’s very, very painful," Cummings said.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is one of 25 Democrats running to unseat Trump in 2020, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump is "worse than a racist."

"He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself," Booker said Sunday, comparing Trump to Alabama's former segregationist Gov. George Wallace.