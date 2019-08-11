Fox News Host Confronts Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s Epstein Retweet

Perhaps Kellyanne Conway thought she would have an easier time than usual on Fox News Sunday this week with regular host Chris Wallace on vacation. She was wrong.

Right out of the gate, fill-in host Bill Hemmer confronted the White House counselor about President Trump’s retweet of a conspiracy theory linking Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein’s prison suicide over the weekend.

“I think the president just wants everything to be investigated,” Conway said before alluding to the alleged connection between Clinton and Epstein revealed in unsealed court documents the day before Epstein took his life.

“There’s always this rush to we need transparency, we need accountability, when it involved fictional accusations like ‘collusion’ with Russia to swing an election,” she continued, attempting the claim political bias in the case. “This seems to be very concrete in that Jeffrey Epstein has done some very bad things over a number of years. So let’s continue to investigate that.”

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Relentlessly Grills Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s Role in Shootings

Hemmer could have moved on, but he didn’t. “Back on the retweet quickly, it’s clear what he was trying to say, wasn’t it?” While CNN’s Jake Tapper pointedly refused to show the tweet in question on screen, Fox put it up for its audience to see in full.

“I think the president just wants everything to be investigated,” Conway repeated, before pivoting to attack the media for highlighting Trump’s connection to Epstein. “Trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago where they’re seen dancing in a video versus other people who were actively flying around with this monster, on his island, which was known as pedophilia island, perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that.”

“But again, this is all speculative and it’s not for me to go further than where the DOJ and FBI are right now,” she added. But she apparently has no problem with her boss amplifying the wild “speculation” of others on Twitter.

Trump Spokesperson Hogan Gidley Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.