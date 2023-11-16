Fox News Host Confronts Nancy Mace With An Uncomfortable Question

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday flat-out asked Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) to respond to reports she is a narcissist.

The “Your World” host noted how Mace had “certainly gotten a lot of people’s attention” in recent months with her vote to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker, her “scarlet letter” stunt, reported TV appearance quota and a Washington Post report in which colleagues described her as narcissistic.

“There was a time that you liked Kevin McCarthy, then you didn’t, that you liked and supported Steve Scalise, and then you didn’t. Right now, you say you’re with (new House Speaker) Mike Johnson. That’s great. But they don’t trust you.” Cavuto said.

“A lot of people feel that you’re a narcissist. ‘It’s all about Nancy Mace.’ What do you say?” he asked.

“Politics sure is an ugly business, isn’t it, Neil?” Mace replied. “And when you are on the rise, people are going to attack you, no matter what.”

“I didn’t read the Washington Post article,” she added. “I, quite frankly, don’t care what the Washington Post thinks about me. I care about what my constituents and my state and the people across this country that I’m trying to support. I care what they think.”

