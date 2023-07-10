Fox News Host Corners Ron DeSantis Over 2024 Campaign: 'What's Going On?'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tried to laugh off a Politico subhead suggesting troubles with his presidential campaign during an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“You’ve done a great job pushing back against woke, we know that, but I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign,” Bartiromo asked, pointing to a Politico Playbook item claiming his campaign has “stalled” and is now “way behind” Donald Trump.

DeSantis laughed at the story, which says he is “starting to look like the overhyped predecessors” of past GOP presidential primaries such as Scott Walker and Jeb Bush in 2016.

The Florida governor chalked up concerns over his campaign to “narratives” as he claimed that the media doesn’t want him to be the nominee in 2016.

“The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat [President Joe] Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things,” said DeSantis, who said outlets once talked of his “stalling” gubernatorial reelection campaign.

DeSantis, who trails Trump by double digits in national polls, has previously blamed the media and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for troubles “connecting” with voters.

He told Bartiromo he planned to earn the nomination through work.

“It requires a lot of toil and tears and sweat,” he said. “And we’re going to do that.”

(H/T Mediaite)

