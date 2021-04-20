Fox News host Greg Gutfeld says he was 'glad' about the Derek Chauvin verdict 'even if he might not be guilty of all charges' because 'my neighborhood was looted'

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
Greg Gutfeld, the cohost of "The Five" on Fox News. Fox News

  • A Fox News host drew groans from colleagues Tuesday over his reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict.

  • "I'm glad that he was found guilty on all charges," Greg Gutfeld said, "even if he might not be."

  • "My neighborhood was looted," he added. "I don't ever want to go through that again."

The Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said on Tuesday that he had a "really selfish" reaction to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, and it did not go over well with the panel.

"I'm glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges," Gutfeld said. "I'm glad that he's guilty of all charges, because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames."

"Oh my goodness," his cohost Juan Williams replied.

"Look, Greg, listen," his guest host Jeanine Pirro said before Gutfeld cut her off.

"What do you mean? No, at least I'm being honest - my neighborhood was looted," Gutfeld said. "I don't ever want to go through that again."

"Greg, we do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel," Pirro replied. "The bottom line is, that courtroom is a place where the evidence is brought in. It is pristine in terms of the way it's handled. Everything outside of the courtroom does not enter it."

But Gutfeld doubled down.

"OK, OK," he said. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, did you, wait a second, did you hear what Mike Tobin" - a Fox News reporter - "said when he was interviewing some people and they said, 'Hey, we're not going to loot tonight, we're going to celebrate'? So we were dealing with what we thought was a sense of extortion, that if this didn't go a certain way - I'm speaking the truth - if it didn't go a certain way, there was going to be destruction. We know that. Why pretend otherwise?"

His cohost Dana Perino then turned to the former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, a Fox News legal analyst, for his reaction, with the panel moving on from Gutfeld's remarks.

Later in the program, Gutfeld lashed out at a guest who asked whether he was "off his meds."

Aside from his duties as cohost of "The Five," Gutfeld was recently promoted to hosting his own 11 p.m. weeknight show, "Gutfeld!"

Read the original article on Business Insider

