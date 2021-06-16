Fox News host Harris Faulkner complimented Vladimir Putin for answering questions for longer than Joe Biden - before the US president even spoke

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner. Fox News

A Fox News host remarked that Vladimir Putin is more accessible to the press than Joe Biden.

Harris Faulkner said Putin took questions for longer than Biden and VP Kamala Harris combined.

Her observation did not factor in Biden's press conference right after Putin's.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner said that Vladimir Putin gave more time to the press than Joe Biden, even though the US president had not yet delivered his solo press conference on Wednesday.

"We saw that President of Russia answering more questions in front of the media, longer than I can remember either the current president or his vice president combined in terms of time and number of questions," Faulkner said.

Her guest, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, agreed before criticizing Putin for drawing false equivalencies between the US and Russia.

Putin, who has been accused by the international community of killing journalists and has been linked to several assassinations, answered questions from the foreign press before Biden on Wednesday.

Faulkner stopped short of explicitly praising Putin, saying she was choosing her words "closely and carefully."

On her daytime show, "Outnumbered," Faulkner has frequently criticized Biden for not taking more questions from reporters and not doing enough interviews.

She also criticized Biden for not appearing alongside Putin as former President Donald Trump had. Pompeo had previously insisted that Biden follow Trump's lead with a joint press conference, and repeated that message during his Wednesday appearance on Fox.

Faulkner returned to the issue of Biden and Putin appearing separately, saying: "Today, when you see these two leaders separate after meeting for three hours and more than 15 minutes, and you see them come out, their messaging will be very different."

"Does his message get muddled, thereby the message of the American people?" Faulkner said of Biden going second.

"We blew it," Pompeo said.

