Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro: Dems Plotting to ‘Replace American Citizens With Illegals’

Nearly a month after an accused shooter reportedly said he deliberately targeted “Mexicans” while killing more than 20 people in El Paso, Fox News personalities are still echoing the same talking points from the gunman’s racist manifesto, in which he complained about a “Hispanic invasion” of America.

Appearing on Fox Nation’s The Todd Starnes Show on Thursday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was asked by Starnes—who recently likened migrants to a “rampaging horde” of Nazis—if Democrats and liberals hate President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Pirro, who is currently promoting a book that Trump has already endorsed, took the opportunity to push a version of the “Great Replacement theory”—the same racist lie that was cited by the El Paso gunman and other recent domestic terrorist attackers.

“They hate Donald Trump—he’s the one they want to get rid of,” she said, in a segment first spotted by Media Matters. “Their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses. They get to vote—maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times.”

After decrying same-day voter registration and grousing about voter rolls not being purged, Pirro—who was suspended by Fox earlier this year for questioning Ilhan Omar’s loyalty to America—went right back to the far-right well.

“Think about it,” Pirro exclaimed. “It is a plot to remake America—to replace American citizens with illegals who will vote for the Democrats.”

Pirro’s comments come just days after the National Association of Hispanic Journalists cut ties with Fox News over the network’s use of “invasion” rhetoric to describe immigration, with the NAHJ saying Starnes’ remark about immigrants was the final straw.

In the wake of the El Paso slayings, Fox News has been the focus of widespread criticism for the extreme anti-immigrant rhetoric of many of its opinion hosts. Tucker Carlson, for instance, has seen a further erosion of his advertiser base after he called white supremacy a “hoax” just days after the shooting.

