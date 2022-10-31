Fox News Host Marc Levin Rips Up American Flag In Unhinged TV Meltdown

Fox News host Mark Levin ripped up a printed copy of the American flag and a photo of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on his show on Sunday night.

Levin tried to smear Democrats as “destroying” the country and attacked every single candidate ― some by name ― as a “radical.”

He also claimed he believes America is “the greatest country on the face of the Earth.” But he picked an odd way to show it by ripping up the flag:

Including a longer clip for the full quote pic.twitter.com/Nmmn5XPICG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2022

The divisive pic-ripping rant was ironically intended to blame Democrats for the nation’s divisions.

See his full monologue here.

Levin, a conspiracy theorist known for his extreme fealty to Donald Trump, spent much of his monologue ripping up images. Along with the flag and King, he also tore pics of Abraham Lincoln, the Constitution, money and more, all to supposedly show how much Democrats hate those things.

Twitter users called out Levin for his stunt:

Many of us actually did go to war wearing that flag and Levin can go fuck himself. https://t.co/XuDQbWcBYb — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 31, 2022

Why does Mark Levin hate America? pic.twitter.com/Q7NLL5iCZ6 — gregoire (@mistergeezy) October 31, 2022

Worst Sinead O’Connor cover act ever. — Christopher Adams (@Chhadams) October 31, 2022

big 'Destroy the Village in Order to Save It' energy https://t.co/cMgxtM0sQ2 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 31, 2022

Tearing up the American flag to own the libs https://t.co/fykb7kvjhQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2022

@marklevinshow omg 😳 you’ve lost it!!! My family fought in every war and that’s not right you ripping up the flag!! Maybe you need help!!!! https://t.co/TzsGrBBuEY — Alabama Blonde Democrat (@aksblondie41) October 31, 2022

Hey @marklevinshow my father and uncle fought fascists in WW2. You enable one.



pic.twitter.com/v8iK8jS8u5 — THEE gater (@andy_goblue) October 31, 2022

What crap.I have never defaced a flag. I don't let It touch the ground. I know how to display a flag, and how to take care of it when it's not on display, and I'm so far left I scare my family. Sit down, @marklevinshow, and shut your pie hole. https://t.co/cRgOySoY3C — 🌻 Auntie Susan Campbell 🇺🇦 (@campbellsl) October 31, 2022

Then why are you tearing it up, nimrod? https://t.co/gr2JmpPDuH — JustLetMeFinish ☮️ (@JustLetMeFinish) October 31, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.