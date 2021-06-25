Fox News host: Parents allowing children to ‘make permanent changes to their body’ are committing 'child abuse'

Fox News host Will Cain said parents who allow their adolescent children to take life-altering drugs and make permanent changes to their body are guilty of ”child abuse.”

“Over the past year, we’ve allowed our children to have their faces covered, called racist or losers, declined to educate them while judging them for very childish behavior, and performed medical experiments in what can only be described as child abuse,” Cain said during a segment on Fox News Prime Time.

While these changes might be manifested from feelings of care and sympathy, Can said they are actually detrimental to children.

In past year we’ve:

masked kids, unnecessarily vaxx them, cancelled school, called white kids racist and black kids born victims, we’ve destroyed kids for their sins while letting ADULT son of POTUS skate for same. And now allow kids to destroy their bodies. What’s wrong with us? pic.twitter.com/ZronhkUHK9 — Will Cain (@willcain) June 23, 2021

“Everyone feels for a child — I know I do — for a child that feels lost, confused, and out of place. They need help,” he said. “But what supporters are calling ‘gender-affirming healthcare’ is not the help that these kids need. We don’t nod along as children go through adolescent decisions.”

HARRIS URGED TO VISIT BORDER ‘HOTSPOTS’ ON EVE OF FIRST TRIP

The host also told the audience to consider everything society does not allow children to do, such as buy alcohol, get tattoos, or smoke marijuana. That's because parents should not “affirm their every decision,” Cain said.

“Because we are supposed to be the adults in the room,” he said. “But, we’re not.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“And now, we let kids destroy their bodies permanently because we are afraid of being called anti-trans. Children go through things. They go through fads, mistakes, phases. And adults are supposed to guide them,” he said.

Story continues

He added: “For trans kids, that guidance is missing.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Fox News, Transgender, Parenting, Child Abuse, Gender

Original Author: Lawrence Richard

Original Location: Fox News host: Parents allowing children to ‘make permanent changes to their body’ are committing 'child abuse'