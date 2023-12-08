Fox News Host Pins Down Exactly Why Vivek Ramaswamy Is So Annoying

Fox News host Dagen McDowell did her viewers ― and America ― a service on Thursday when she pinpointed just what makes GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy so annoying.

McDowell gave her brutal explanation on Thursday’s episode of “Outnumbered” during a discussion about Wednesday’s candidate debate.

Ramaswamy attempted to boost his candidacy by trollishly holding up a sign calling fellow candidate Nikki Haley”corrupt,” promising to “instantly” fire 50% of federal bureaucrats on his first day in office and falsely claimed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were an “inside job.”

He also expressed support for the “great replacement theory,” which got him retweeted by various white supremacists, including Nick Fuentes, according to Wired.com.

As a result, fellow GOP candidate Chris Christie referred to Ramaswamy as “the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

Ramaswamy’s performance on the debate stage didn’t get much love from McDowell or her co-host, Emily Compagno, who compared his behavior to “a court jester.”

But McDowell really took Ramaswamy to town with a brutally apt explanation about how his initial appeal turned so annoying.

Ramaswamy is “like your sister’s new boyfriend,” McDowell said. “You’re excited. He’s coming over for Thanksgiving. He’s rich. He worked. He’s an entrepreneur. He’s going to bring some really interesting, expensive food.”

Then she dropped the bomb.

“And ... you’re coming up on New Year’s Eve and you’re trying to concoct what kind of illness you’re going to have just so you don’t have to spend the night with him. Yeah, well, that’s where we are with him.”

McDowell’s explanation of Ramaswamy’s smarm got the seal of approval from Kayleigh McEnany, who admitted, “Good analogy.”

You can see McDowell’s takedown below.

Dagen McDowell: "He is like your sister’s new boyfriend, excited he's coming for Thanksgiving. He's rich, an entrepreneur... and you're coming up on New Year’s Eve you're trying to concoct what kind of illness you’re going to have so you don’t have to spend the night with him." pic.twitter.com/V9rPwmP1m3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 7, 2023

Ramaswamy is polling in a distant fourth place with GOP voters, at 4.9% of Republicans, according to RealClearPolitics.

