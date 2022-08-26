Fox News Host Quickly Comes To Russia's Defense By Shutting Down His Own Guest

Fox News host Jesse Watters swiftly shut down his own guest’s national security concerns on the documents discovered at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

Watters spoke to Ronald Kessler, a former investigative reporter at The Washington Post and a writer of several books related to matters of intelligence and politics, during his show on Thursday.

Kessler detailed the “beyond top secret, beyond sensitive compartmented” nature of the classified documents.

He said it could very well include plans for counter-striking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack.

Kessler added that Russians “very possibly” recruited spies to get the documents.

Watters, however, smirked at his guest’s take and wasn’t having any of it.

“Ron, you’re saying that they could be there. We have no idea if they’re there or not and we’ll never know,” Watters replied.

The host then launched an attack on federal officials’ intent.

You can catch a clip of Watters’ shutdown below.

I’m not sure they expected their own guest to say this pic.twitter.com/XkdEzQgZFK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

