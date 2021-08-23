Fox News Host Ridiculed For Implying Jill Biden's Somehow At Fault For Afghanistan

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday made a strange reach, suggesting that Jill Biden’s partially at fault for the crisis in Afghanistan because she allowed her husband to run for president.

During a segment on President Joe Biden’s slipping approval ratings amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul, “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Will Cain said the U.S. was losing standing on the world stage as a result of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan.

Campos-Duffy agreed, then went on to point the finger at the first lady.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” she said.

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” continued Campos-Duffy, who is married to former GOP congressman Sean Duffy.

“No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden,” she added, making a point of emphasizing “doctor,” even though the first lady holds a doctorate in education, not medicine.

“And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband ― to love her husband ― and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in,” she concluded. “I think she failed the country as well.”

It’s apparently on-brand for the Fox News host, who earlier this year accused former first lady Michelle Obama, a private citizen, of failing to help schools to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Biden’s name was trending after the segment, as her supporters flooded the feed with praise for her and Fox News critics shook their heads at the remarks. Some asked why Melania Trump wasn’t blamed for any of her husband’s decisions, including the deal he cut with the Taliban last year, his handling of the pandemic, and the insurrection he incited. Others simply marveled at the extent of the reach.

Story continues

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

See some of the reactions below.

Just a reminder: First Lady Jill Biden has done more for military families than all of Fox News together. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2021

Nobody blamed Melania trump for her idiot husband inviting Taliban to Camp David, or his deal to release 5,000 Taliban fighters.



Stop trying to blame Jill Biden for what's happening in Afghanistan. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 22, 2021

While we're at it, why didn't Jill Biden warn the captain of the Titanic about that iceberg, @RCamposDuffy? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YJWbWSIkIv — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) August 22, 2021

Fox hosts blaming Jill Biden for Afghanistan is a new low. pic.twitter.com/dRUszlzNiv — JFK (@JFKtheone) August 22, 2021

Fox News is blaming Jill Biden for allowing someone in her husbands “mental state” to run for office.



If that’s the case, it’s time to arrest Melania Trump for allowing a narcissistic, fascist, dictator wannabe fuck up our country for 4 years. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 22, 2021

Fox News blaming Dr. Jill Biden for Afghanistan is obviously ridiculous on many levels, to say nothing of blatantly sexist, and yet, it's somehow not even among the top ten most unreasonable claims made by them in the past month alone. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 22, 2021

WTF? Fox is blaming Jill Biden for Afghanistan? Because it was easier than coming up with a reason to blame Hillary? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 22, 2021

If Jill Biden is to blame for #Afghanistan, then Melania Trump is to blame for #COVID19. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 22, 2021

If Fox is blaming Jill Biden for Afghanistan are they blaming Melania for the 5,000 Taliban prisoners her husband released? pic.twitter.com/vrzMTf2Rog — CK (@charley_ck14) August 22, 2021

Why didn't Jill Biden prevent the crack in the Liberty Bell huh? — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) August 22, 2021

.@FLOTUS is a smart, serious educator. Dr Jill Biden is both capable and extremely competent. Please ignore the petty, partisan, personal attacks on her character. It’s a serious sign of desperation from a few unserious pundits.



Find the good and praise it. #Uplifting — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 22, 2021

Now Fox News is blaming Dr Jill Biden on Afghanistan. I didn’t know she was on the ballot. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.