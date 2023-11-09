Fox News host rips ‘sexist’ Ramaswamy attacks on Haley

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt ripped Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday for what she described as “sexist” attacks on former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley during the third GOP presidential debate the night prior.

“Women don’t appreciate it. When you go after your daughter and your high heels, it’s sexist,” Earhardt said on a “Fox & Friends” panel Thursday with co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy.

During the debate in Miami, Ramaswamy pushed back on Haley’s criticism of his use of TikTok, saying “she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok, while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first.”

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley retorted, adding: “You’re just scum.”

At another point, Ramaswamy called Haley “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels.”

“I’d first like to say, they’re 5-inch heels — and I don’t wear them unless you can run in them,” Haley shot back at Ramaswamy. “The second thing I will say: I wear heels, they’re not for a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition.”

Doocy and Kilmeade agreed with Earhardt’s criticism, and the panel noted Ramaswamy’s strategy was to launch attacks — against the female moderator, Kristen Welker, against Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and against Haley.

“He had a terrible night,” Doocy said.

“He attacked the people who were hosting the event on television, NBC, and he attacked Ronna McDaniel, by name, and he attacked Nikki Haley,” Doocy noted. “And so that that was pretty much his play. And he was in it. He was an attack dog last night.”

“Vivek is throwing bombs, and he’s trying to be unorthodox,” Kilmeade added. “As a [38]-year-old, he feels maybe that’s necessary.”

The panel members added that they thought Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the debate.

“DeSantis and Haley, way ahead for the most part,” Doocy said during the discussion. “You got to figure, it’s time for Ramaswamy and Tim Scott and Chris Christie to start to consider dropping out.”

