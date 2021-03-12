Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
brian kilmeade covid deaths
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • A Fox News host chided President Biden for dedicating part of his speech to the COVID-19 death toll.

  • "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said Friday.

  • Kilmeade said Biden doesn't give the Trump administration credit and "kicks them in the groin."

On Friday's episode of "Fox & Friends," co-host Brian Kilmeade scolded President Joe Biden for bringing up the COVID-19 death toll during his national speech the night before.

"We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Kilmeade said.

"Let's talk about the future moving forward," Kilmeade continued. "Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn't praise, he kicks them in the groin."

Biden brought up the death toll in his speech by referencing the figure he keeps on the back of his daily schedule in the inside pocket of his suit jacket. As of Friday, over 29 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 530,800 people have died of the illness, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The rest of the speech was dedicated to his newly-passed stimulus plan and his effort to get all Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1.

In another defense of Trump, Kilmeade addressed the former president directly at another point in the broadcast.

"The Wall Street Journal says - and get this, and if Donald Trump is watching, he's gonna say 'I told you so' - Trump's biggest mistake was putting too much faith in health experts and their lockdown models," he said.

Fox News weathered heavy criticism during the early days of the pandemic for downplaying the dangers of COVID-19, following the playbook of late CEO Roger Ailes by framing the virus in the language of culture wars.

Read the original article on Business Insider

