Fox News Host Says Trump Should Call for End to Threats Against FBI

The Daily Beast

The contentious interview was Ohio Rep. Mike Turner’s second on CNN this week.CNNRep. Mike Turner (R-OH) demanded to know Sunday whether the boxes former President Donald Trump allegedly brought to Mar-a-Lago were actually classified, arguing that only seeing the top secret documents would prove whether the FBI needed to raid Trump’s Sunshine State estate.Not that Turner would ever need to worry, because he says he doesn’t take classified documents home.“Do you take home documents marked special