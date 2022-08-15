Fox News Host Says Trump Should Call for End to Threats Against FBI
Fox News\' Steve Doocy calls on Donald Trump to call for an end to \"violent rhetoric\" against the FBI
Fox News\' Steve Doocy calls on Donald Trump to call for an end to \"violent rhetoric\" against the FBI
"Whether this investigation transforms into an outright criminal prosecution remains to be seen," David Laufman said on CNN.
Donald Trump reached out to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, The New York Times reported.
Trump seemed to attempt to give his social-media network legal force, writing, "By copy of this TRUTH," alongside a request for documents back.
Sources told The Washington Post that Trump initially believed that the FBI raid would benefit him as it would look like the DOJ had overreached.
Sources told The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek that someone told the FBI about the documents at Mar-a-Lago and where they were stored.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing by keeping White House records at his Mar-a-Lago resort, saying, "Everyone ends up having to bring home their work."
Accounts Donald Trump reposted included references to QAnon, the Pepe the Frog hate symbol, and debunked conspiracy theories about the FBI.
The DOJ is investigating if Donald Trump broke the Espionage Act. But Rand Paul, a GOP senator, wants it repealed, he said Saturday.
The former president also slammed the FBI as "corrupt" for confiscating the material. Some of it was marked as classified and top secret, according to a warrant.
"This can only end in one of two ways: he's got to be indicted or Merrick Garland has to resign," conservative commentator Scott Jennings said.
Would you object to what the FBI and the Justice Department have done if the investigation was focused on someone who wasn't Donald Trump?
The contentious interview was Ohio Rep. Mike Turner’s second on CNN this week.CNNRep. Mike Turner (R-OH) demanded to know Sunday whether the boxes former President Donald Trump allegedly brought to Mar-a-Lago were actually classified, arguing that only seeing the top secret documents would prove whether the FBI needed to raid Trump’s Sunshine State estate.Not that Turner would ever need to worry, because he says he doesn’t take classified documents home.“Do you take home documents marked special
"I think no man is above the law, but everybody's innocent until proven guilty," Hogan said. "So, we just have to see where this investigation leads."
On Monday, federal agents found 11 sets of classified documents after searching former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
The comparison was made by a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry as lawyers for Brittney Griner appealed her prison sentence.
Ohio Rep. Mike Turner also admitted: “No one is above the law. Donald Trump is not above the law.”
The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" said it'll "take years to fully comprehend" the scope of this disaster.
"You do have a responsibility to protect the information," Olivia Troye, a former security advisor, said. "You don't carry it home and store it."
Apparently Trump, whose supporters chanted "Lock her up!" for years, would not have done this to Hillary Clinton.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST, 21:04 Russian Telegram channels report on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Wagner PMC [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in the occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast, a photo of which was recently published by the Russian military correspondent.