Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to cover for Ted Cruz in a post-Cancun interview, only for the Texas senator to contradict him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lahut
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
hannity cruz cancun
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz with the Fox News host Sean Hannity. Fox News

  • Sean Hannity tried to cover for Ted Cruz after his jaunt to Cancun as Texans went without power.

  • Hannity described it as a "quick drop-off trip," but Cruz said he had planned to stay the weekend.

  • Text messages obtained by Insider also suggested a longer trip was planned than Cruz had let on.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

In an effort to provide some cover for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, the Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity on Thursday gave a more flattering yet false account of Cruz's much-derided trip to Mexico.

Cruz "is facing the ire of the mob, the media, for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, with his daughters, to drop them off and come home, as Texas is still addressing the fallout and damage from severe weather," Hannity said.

The outcry began on Wednesday when photos emerged of Cruz traveling to Cancun with his family. After the trip became national news, Cruz issued a statement, which Hannity tried to stick to.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz initially said. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

While Cruz implied that it would have been just an overnight trip, it turned out he had changed his return flight from Saturday to Thursday. Skift's Edward Russell first reported the news, which was confirmed by the NBC News reporter Peter Alexander.

Though Hannity gave him an out, Cruz went with an amended account of his trip in the interview.

"I had initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there, but as I was heading down there, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately, because the crisis here in Texas - you need to be here on the ground," Cruz said.

Earlier, Hannity said that he and Cruz, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, had known how severe the cold wave would be.

"I have a piece of this story that nobody knows, that you know to be true and Governor Abbott knows to be true," Hannity said. "And that is I got contact very early in the week from the official meteorologist on my radio show ... and he sent a note to both of you, to you and Governor Abbott. In that note, he said this is going to be far worse than I think others are predicting.

"You got in touch with him; the governor got in touch with him. You took it seriously, and you worked hand in hand with the governor in the lead-up to this, knowing this was all a big possibility," he added. "And this is days before that happened. And you were fully and completely engaged."

Hannity went on to say, "I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round trip, quick drop-off trip, and come home."

The Fox News host stuck to Cruz's initial narrative even though it was clear that Cruz had planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but ended up flying back in less than 24 hours amid mounting criticism of his decision to take a trip while millions of Texans went without power and water in freezing temperatures.

Insider also obtained text messages from a group chat appearing to show Cruz's wife, Heidi, proposing and planning a trip to escape the cold.

heidi_cruz
A text said to be sent from Heidi Cruz. screenshot

In the interview, Cruz said that he had been working with Abbott before the storm and that he and Heidi had lost power along with millions of Texans.

"A lot of Texans are mad, are pissed off," Cruz said. "How could it be that Texas, the energy capital of the world, can't turn our lights on and can't heat our homes? A lot of Texans are frustrated. This shouldn't have happened."

For Fox News viewers, the answer to that question has involved wildly misleading claims about renewable energy in Texas.

Hannity went on to praise Texas' separate energy grid, saying it didn't have to "abide by the burdensome regulations of the federal government."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.

  • GOP operatives say McConnell isn't interested in fighting with Trump, wants to focus on winning in 2022

    When it comes to former President Donald Trump versus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Republican operatives have no idea how far their feud will go. McConnell holds Trump responsible for Republicans losing the Senate, The Washington Post reports, and Trump is still smarting from McConnell saying publicly that he holds him "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump released a statement on Tuesday that went for the jugular, calling McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." On Wednesday, the Post interviewed 10 Republicans close to McConnell and Trump, who said the men couldn't be more different. "The contrast is pretty simple: Mitch McConnell doesn't care about being liked, he cares about winning," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, told the Post. "Donald Trump cares about being liked; he cares much less about winning." McConnell wants to focus on picking apart Democratic policies and finding strong Republican candidates for future elections, the Post reports, with people close to him saying he is not interested in a constant back and forth with the former president. Some Trump associates are pushing him to do what he can to get McConnell out of his leadership role, but others have told him he needs to stop going after McConnell, because it's a bad look for both of them. Trump disagrees, the Post reports, telling them he is making his supporters happy and getting good TV coverage. Even though McConnell wants to move on, people close to him say his thirst for power is so strong that he would be willing to reach an agreement with Trump if it meant he'd be back in control of the Senate. "If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he'd receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he'd take the deal in a heartbeat," former aide Josh Holmes told the Post. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellTed Cruz's poodle seemingly stayed in a 'FREEZING' house while his family went to Cancun

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Says Biden Team Was 'Very Happy' With Infamous Giuliani Scene in 'Borat 2'

    The long-awaited 'Borat' sequel, released last year via Amazon Prime, is nominated in several categories at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

  • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flies to Cancún amid his home state's winter weather disaster

    While millions of Texans struggle with a lack of power, heat and water amid deadly winter weather, Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancún, Mexico.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'Texans should continue to demand' Cruz's resignation over his role in the Capitol attack amid intense backlash over Cancun trip

    "If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection ... he could've taken his vacation in peace," AOC said.

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellTed Cruz's poodle seemingly stayed in a 'FREEZING' house while his family went to Cancun

  • Ted Cruz requested police assistance at airport as viral photos showed him flying to Cancun amid winter storm

    Police assist Texas senator as he flees the state despite growing death toll and millions of residents remaining without power

  • Cuomo Loses AOC: NY Rep Joins Growing Call for Nursing Home Probe

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Friday called for a full investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic after a watchdog report revealed his policies may have caused up to 1,000 more deaths among elderly residents. “I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio Cortez said in a statement. “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation.” Cuomo had instituted a policy from March to May of last year that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients after they were discharged from hospitals. Earlier this week he defended that decision, claiming that it was not sick residents who spread the virus within the nursing homes amid New York’s first wave in the spring, but visitors and staff. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy found that Cuomo’s directive was “associated with” more than one in six of the 5,780 nursing home deaths that occurred in New York state between the end of March and the beginning of May, according to a report released Thursday using information from the state health department. A growing number of New York lawmakers have called for investigations into Cuomo’s actions during the pandemic after Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. DeRosa apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the real nursing home death numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, the New York Post reported. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York Attorney General Letitia James which found that the state had undercounted nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. In a virtual news conference on Friday, Cuomo pushed back, vowing to “take on the lies and the unscrupulous actors” who are causing “pain and damage to New York.” “I’m not going to let you hurt New Yorkers by lying about what happened. Surrounding the death of a loved one,” he said. The comments come after Cuomo on Monday blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.” New York State Senator Jessica Ramos, a Democrat, previously called for Cuomo and his administration to be subpoenaed for “all of the pertinent information” relating to nursing home coronavirus deaths along with a “full investigation.” “At a time when we need New Yorkers to trust their elected officials the most, the Governor and his administration knowingly chose to lie and play politics with New Yorkers’ lives,” Ramos said in a statement. “This news is another slap in the face to the many New Yorkers still grieving the loss of their loved ones across our state.”

  • Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Hits Cruz for Throwing Daughters ‘Under the Bus’

    Fox NewsFox News, and Sean Hannity in particular, have been very hesitant to criticize Senator Ted Cruz’s decision to abandon his freezing constituents in Texas and seek refuge at a resort in Cancun. When the network finally reported the news for the first time on Thursday, they accepted Cruz’s excuse that he was merely doing the “fatherly” thing by accompanying his two young daughters to Mexico.But when Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace appeared Friday morning on Fox’s local station in Dallas, the tone was a bit different.WATCH: Chris weighs in on the controversy surrounding Senator Cruz's decision to go on vacation to Mexico while his home state of Texas deals with the devastating impact of two winter storms. @FOX4 #FOXnews #FNS pic.twitter.com/svR6u3SqTV— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 19, 2021 Laughing to himself, Wallace said, “People also take a little bit of delight in seeing politicians who have attacked other politicians for leaving the scene—and Ted Cruz has done that plenty of times himself—and now suddenly he’s caught.”“The one twist, the Cruz twist in this, is I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a politician who blamed his 10 and 12-year-old daughters for his bad decision,” he continued. “Throwing them under the bus was a unique twist.”In return, local Fox 4 Dallas anchor Tim Ryan joked that Cruz’s wife Heidi is “very smart, powerful and makes more money than he does, so he best not throw her bus, that would be very unwise.”Jimmy Kimmel Has an Absolute Field Day With Ted Cruz’s Cancun SagaRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz's poodle seemingly stayed in a 'FREEZING' house while his family went to Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) mid-pandemic, mid-blackout Cancun vacation left out one important family member. As millions of Texans remained without water or power Wednesday night, including Cruz, the junior senator was spotted boarding a plane headed out of the country with his family. Cruz returned just hours later after his plans were denounced across the political spectrum, and he pushed the whole thing off as an attempt to be a "good dad" to his young daughters. But Cruz was reportedly originally set to stay down south through Sunday — raising questions about the fate of Snowflake, the family's poodle who appeared to be left at home. Before Cruz got back Thursday afternoon, New York Magazine's Michael Hardy stopped by his Houston home. The lights were all off despite a neighbor saying the power had returned the night before. But there was still a sign of life in the house: A small white dog, barking behind the glass front door, wearing a mysterious large tag around its neck. Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021 It's unclear exactly when Cruz's home regained power, but he took a 4:45 p.m. CT flight out of Houston on Wednesday, suggesting the family left before it came back on. And as texts his wife Heidi Cruz sent just hours earlier to a neighborhood group chat reveal, their house was "FREEZING" as they planned the last-minute getaway. They had a fireplace, Heidi noted, but dogs don't usually know how to work those. A security guard at the house did tell Hardy he was taking care of Snowflake, which doesn't explain what the dog was doing before power was restored. Perhaps, as Cruz often suggests about "snowflakes," the poodle was expected to just get over it. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • Fox News slams 'Fled Cruz' for Cancún trip: Wants to get power back on 'after he finishes a margarita'

    While some at Fox News defended Ted Cruz’s actions, Trace Gallagher didn’t hold back in castigating the Texas senator for abandoning his constituents.

  • Wow, This Leaked Group Chat Is The Funniest Thing About The Ted Cruz Cancun Scandal

    Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, r, and wife Heidi snuggle before the introductions as he continues courting voters with a bus tour of north central Iowa with a stop at the farming town of Ringsted where he courted potential voters prior to Monday’s Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images) Group chats are typically a safe place for most people, where friends banter back and forth about the intimate details of our lives, or to commiserate about the freezing cold they are all enduring due to a winter storm knocking out the power in Texas. But Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was in for a rude awakening Thursday after his wife Heidi’s group chat texts were leaked to the media. It all started when photos of the couple and their kids boarding a flight to Cancún, Mexico went viral online. The senator received backlash for the decision to literally flee the country as his state faced a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions of people were without power for days, many are without clean water and access to food. People are having difficulty staying warm. But Cruz and his family, who say they lost power like everyone else, also decided to take a trip, with the senator saying in a statement that he abandoned Texas “to be a good dad” and take his daughters and their friends to Mexico on their week off from school. He added that he would be back in Texas Thursday night, despite appearing to bring a week’s worth of luggage. “I was trying to be a dad, and all of us have made decisions,” Cruz said on Thursday. “[I’ve] got two girls, who’ve been cold for two days, and haven’t had heat or power, and they’re saying ‘Hey look! We don’t have school! Why don’t we get out of here?'” But that whole story unraveled when Heidi’s text messages, which show her actively planning a getaway to Cancún with her neighbors were leaked. “Is everyone warm? That’s a must! We could all huddle in one house,” she suggested in one text, Business Insider reported. Another text read: “Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun, there is a direct flight at 445pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously.” A later text from Heidi told the group, “the Ritz Carlton has rooms at like $300 and we’ve been there many times great property good security etc no issues.” She added, “I’ll confirm on the covid we need to call the hotel this am to confirm that but you just test when you arrive as needs to be 3days before return.” When another person in the chat asked who was sending the messages, she replied: “Heidi Cruz.” Other text messages provided to Business Insider included detailed information about the Cruz family’s flight. The New York Times also confirmed that they received the same text messages from one person in the group chat and a second member verified them. (Yikes!) As of Friday morning, most Texans started getting their power back, though millions of people across the state are now facing an escalating water crisis. Pipes were cracked and frozen, and water treatment plants lost power for much of the week, leaving millions without drinkable water. The state issued a boil water advisory, but as some people commented on Twitter, millions of people also had no way of doing so. And, so far, at least 30 people in Texas have died as a result of the winter storm. While Texans continue to recover with the help of friends, neighbors, and solidarity, hopefully Heidi has also learned a valuable lesson about her group chat — and perhaps Ted has learned a little something about leadership and human decency. (Probably not.) Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What's Really Going On In Texas Right NowWhere In The World Is Ted Cruz? Cancun, ApparentlyDon't Blame Texans For Their Republican Leaders

  • The lighter days of CNN's Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

    Some television shows age much better than others. For CNN, last spring's prime-time banter between Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looks worse in hindsight as the governor's administration is questioned about its role in failing to disclose the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. CNN is covering that story, but not on Chris Cuomo's show.

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump gave up fighting the pandemic once he lost the election

    The doctor returned to public view after being sidelined by the former president

  • COVID-19 numbers sending mixed messages, health officials say

    While Maryland's COVID-19 metrics are trending downward, health officials said preventative measures must continue even if you've been vaccinated. Maryland's COVID-19 dashboard is showing some promising trends as the number of new infections fell significantly. Maryland hasn't seen the number of new infections dip this low since November. Virus-related hospitalizations and deaths are also dropping, and the statewide positivity rate is down to 4.17%.

  • Robinhood CEO apologises to users over GameStop chaos at House hearing as lawmakers begin investigation

    Hearing focussed on Robinhood’s actions and growing role of social media in ‘levelling playing field’ for individual investors