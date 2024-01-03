Fox News host Sean Hannity leaves New York, moves to ‘free state of Florida’

NEW YORK — Longtime Fox News host Sean Hannity has left New York for Florida.

The 62-year-old pundit announced Tuesday he was “broadcasting from [his] new home, the great free state of Florida.”

Hannity, a Long Island native who started at Fox News in 1996, cited warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, “law and order,” and “more freedom” as reasons for his decampment.

While Hannity didn’t say exactly where his show is now based, he reportedly purchased a $5.3 million townhouse in Palm Beach — very close to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — in 2021.

The right-wing pundit shares a close relationship Trump, which includes advocating for him on TV and radio as well as joining him on the campaign trail.

However, Hannity admitted in a sworn deposition that he knew conspiracy theories being pushed by Fox News about rigged voting machines, which they claimed led to Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, were untrue. The network paid nearly $900 million to settle a lawsuit with one of the technology companies it falsely blamed and currently still faces litigation with another.

Palm Springs is a conservative stronghold in South Florida. Right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh lived there until his 2021 death. Former Fox News boss Roger Ailes also died there in 2017.

The Weather Channel forecasted a Wednesday high of 43 degrees in Midtown, where Fox News is headquartered. The mercury meanwhile hit 72 in South Florida Wednesday.