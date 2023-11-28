Fox News Host Shreds Matt Gaetz With Most Dubious 'Award' Of All Time

Fox News’ liberal-leaning political analyst Juan Williams on Monday named election denier Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as his “Politician Of The Year” ― but it was no honor.

“Gaetz deserves a place in history. He is a living monument to an era of elected Republican officials with no interest in governing,” Williams wrote in a stinging op-ed for The Hill. “Gaetz stood out in a year when politics often was locked into whatever is trending on social media,” Williams added.

Congressman Matt Gaetz deserves a place in history.



He is a living monument to an era of elected Republican officials with no interest in governing. https://t.co/XErcthMu60 — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) November 27, 2023

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) “gave him a run for the title with their crass, public name-calling match on the floor of the House,” Williams continued, also highlighting the antics of serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“But Gaetz takes the prize, for successfully paralyzing the House for the entire year” with his role as the architect of McCarthy’s ouster from the speaker role, he noted.

“Gaetz represents the empty heart of a Trump-led party that is only about Trump,” he said of Gaetz’s support of the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president.

Read Williams’ full article here.

Related...