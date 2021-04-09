Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview
The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame.
After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress."
"There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that."
Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired.
Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021
