Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said.

The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned.

Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021

Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said.

Touché.

