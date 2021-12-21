Fox News host Tomi Lahren says conservatives shouldn't celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse: 'I think we should take a step back, and maybe not make the man Bon Jovi'

Fox News "Outnumbered" co-host Tomi Lahren. Fox News

Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren poured cold water on Kyle Rittenhouse's celebrity status on the right.

In a Tuesday segment about his raucous reception at TPUSA, Lahren said it's not a "good look."

"I think we should step back a little bit and maybe not treat him like he is a rock star or a celebrity," she said.

In a sudden change of tone during a Fox News segment Tuesday, "Outnumbered" co-host Tomi Lahren pumped the breaks on conservatives treating Kyle Rittenhouse as a "rock star or celebrity."

Rittenhouse — who was acquitted on all charges after he shot and killed two people with an AR-15 during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. — received a raucous reception at the TPUSA's "Americafest" conference that went beyond a standing ovation.

Accompanied by his own theme song, the 18-year-old was greeted by chants of his name, a raising of hands for girls who'd like to go on a date with him and at least one "kiss me" sign, according to an observer for AZ Right Wing Watch in the crowd.

"I think we should step back a little bit and maybe not treat him like he is a rock star or a celebrity," Lahren said after saying she agreed with the verdict and that he should sue media outlets. "I don't think that's necessarily a good look for the conservative movement."

After the segment covereda common comparison on the right between Rittenhouse and Nicholas Sandmann, co-host Kayleigh McEnany explained why young conservatives she hears from sympathize with Rittenhouse, comparing the fallout from his shooting to conservatives speaking out on college campuses.

"It is my firm belief that a lot of people in this room, a lot of conservatives, watched the Rittenhouse trial and felt a feeling that they personally feel in their lives all too often, which is being demonized, ostracized, vilified because you're a young conservative," the former White House press secretary said. "I hear it left and right here from students who just feel if they speak up, they're going to be totally mischaracterized by their professor, their fellow students, and I think they saw a little bit of that in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial."

Usually known for her firebrand and often offensive takes, Lahren advocated for a more measured approach when it comes to discussing Rittenhouse in conservative political circles.

"I think we should take a step back, and maybe not make the man Bon Jovi," she added. "But that's just my take."

