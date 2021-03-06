Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls QAnon followers 'gentle people waving American flags'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
fox news host tucker carlson qanon
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told his audience that QAnon followers, some of whom were involved in the deadly insurrection, are "gentle people." Getty Images

  • Tucker Carlson told his audience on Friday night that QAnon followers are "gentle people."

  • The conservative TV host also referred to them as "confused" but said they "like this country."

  • QAnon believers were involved in the deadly insurrection on January 6.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Friday night that QAnon followers are "gentle people waving American flags," The Guardian reported.

Speaking to the audience of his nightly political talk show, the conservative television host suggested that the right-wing conspiracy theory's adherents are harmless patriots.

The fringe group was designated as a "domestic terror threat" by the FBI in 2019.

"Do you ever notice," Carlson said. "How all the scary internet conspiracy theorists - the radical QAnon people - when you actually see them on camera or in jail cells, as a lot of them now are, are maybe kind of confused with the wrong ideas, but they're all kind of gentle people now waving American flags? They like this country."

Carlson's words came just a day after Washington DC police were put on high alert due to intelligence reports that far-right groups were planning to breach the US Capitol building once again.

It was feared that QAnon believers could wreak havoc on March 4 - the day on which many thought former President Donald Trump would be reinstated.

Almost 5,000 National Guard troops have been asked to remain in the city until mid-March, in part due to the fear of potential violence from QAnon followers.

There has been a heightened security presence in DC since the deadly storming of the Capitol. Adherents of the QAnon movement were on the front line of the violent insurrection on January 6.

Pro-Trump rioters were seen wearing QAnon paraphernalia and one of the movement's leaders, known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' was arrested for his role in the siege.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Tommy Tuberville introduces anti-trans amendment to COVID relief bill, gets voted down

    Tommy Tuberville's amendment was called an attack on transgender kids by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

  • Why Are Lifetime Gun Bans Being Imposed on Tax Cheats?

    That the punishment should fit the crime is a widely held axiom. If you lie on a tax return, you might expect to face certain consequences, such as fines and the repayment of back taxes, probably with interest, and perhaps even home confinement, or (in the extreme case) prison time. But you would not expect a lifetime restriction on your fundamental rights — such as the freedom to speak, to own property, or to enjoy your privacy. These punishments would be arbitrary and unjust given the nature of the crime. Nor would you expect to permanently lose your right to own a firearm as punishment for a false statement to the IRS. But that is exactly what could happen, and what has happened, because of an unforgiving and unconstitutional federal law — passed as part of the Gun Control Act of 1968 — that automatically bans nearly all felons, even those convicted only of non-violent crimes, from ever possessing firearms for self-defense. Losing the natural, constitutionally protected right to own a firearm is an unjust and arbitrary consequence for a non-violent crime of this nature. It is akin to losing one’s right to speak or the right against unreasonable search and seizure. And yet, unlike those other — hypothetical — unjust punishments, this lifetime ban on the possession of firearms is actually imposed by the federal government on tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of non-violent offenders. Non-violent felons are not the only people subject to this “life sentence.” Conviction of any crime punishable by more than one year’s imprisonment automatically triggers the ban. And this lifetime ban applies regardless of whether any prison time was actually served. Under this sweeping standard, even some misdemeanors result in a lifetime loss of gun rights. Worse, all of this depends — arbitrarily — on where an offense was committed. There are eight states in which a single DUI conviction triggers this permanent ban on gun ownership. In Oklahoma, adultery (which isn’t even a crime in some jurisdictions and is only a misdemeanor in others) will trigger this lifetime ban. In Pennsylvania, a conviction for reading someone’s email without permission would result in a lifetime without gun rights. So would the federal offense of uttering “any obscene, indecent, or profane language by means of radio communication.” Mountain States Legal Foundation’s Center to Keep and Bear Arms recently filed three amicus curiae (or friend of the court) briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court addressing this issue. One on behalf of Ken Flick, who lost his gun rights for life over a 1987 conviction for importing and reselling bootleg music cassettes. Another on behalf of Lisa Folajtar, who was convicted of making false statements on her tax returns in 2011 and has been prevented from owning a gun ever since. And the last, joining the Cato Institute on behalf of Raymond Holloway, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in 2005, in which no one was hurt, and has since been denied his natural right to self-defense. The lifetime gun ban for non-violent offenders runs contrary to the natural rights protected by the U.S. Constitution. It violates the Second Amendment. And it goes against Supreme Court precedent. Some lower courts have upheld this permanent ban through the new — and incorrect — notion that the right to possess firearms requires “virtuousness” and can be stripped by the government from “serious” offenders. Other fundamental rights, such as those protected by the First and Fourth Amendments, are not treated this way. The Supreme Court has already cleared the way to ending these unjust lifetime bans; it simply needs to apply its own test. The Court’s holding in District of Columbia v. Heller makes it clear that courts must look to the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment when determining whether a modern firearm regulation is constitutional. The Amendment’s text speaks of an individual right of gun ownership: a right based on human nature, not a governmental determination of “virtue.” And based on the same natural-law standard, our Anglo-American tradition only limits the exercise of this right by those who are demonstrably dangerous. In a proper, historically informed understanding, “dangerousness” is a narrowly tailored category with a clear rationale, in contrast with the abstract and unduly harsh idea that any crime a court or legislature deems “serious” should spell the end of one’s gun rights. The difference in standards and reasoning is not minor. There is a basic clash of visions regarding the very nature of our rights. Gun rights are not a privilege granted by the government to the “virtuous,” to be denied on whatever basis the government considers “serious.” This misunderstanding of gun rights shows a deep and dangerous misunderstanding of rights in general, and of where they come from. Lifetime gun bans for the non-violent should not be upheld based on such errors. Based on sound reasoning and the Supreme Court’s holding in Heller, non-violent individuals cannot be uniformly prevented from exercising their natural, fundamental right to keep and bear arms for life.

  • Fort Lauderdale male escort sentenced to 21 months in prison for under-reporting income

    A Fort Lauderdale male escort Friday was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income to the federal government.

  • Trump sent cease-and-desist letters to stop the RNC, NRCC, and NRSC from using his name: report

    Trump is reportedly upset that his name is being used by committees that are backing Republicans who supported his impeachment, according to Politico.

  • Lee Daniels Claims Hugh Jackman Wanted Him to Direct a 'Wolverine' Movie

    Daniels revealed that Jackman wanted him behind the camera because he was impressed by his groundbreaking film, 'Precious.' But the studio wasn't impressed.

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • University forced to apologise and compensate PhD student over 'transphobic' tweets

    A university has been forced to apologise and pay compensation to a PhD student subjected to a lengthy disciplinary probe over “transphobic” tweets, in the first case of its kind. Jonathan Best, 50, was investigated for six months by Huddersfield University after a fellow student filed an anonymous complaint about 13 tweets from his account, and his writings on transgender issues. One tweet cited by the complainant stated “every trans woman is part of the same sex class as me. We’re all male”. They accused Mr Best of “misgendering” trans people and asked: “Could a trans woman student be expected to feel comfortable or respected being taught by him?” Officials at the university launched a formal probe and summoned the music tutor to disciplinary hearings, later alleging he had potentially been “offensive” and not respected others’ “feelings”. But in the first free speech case of its kind, the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education - which handles student complaints - has now criticised multiple “procedural failings” with the university’s investigation and ordered it to apologise and pay him £800. The Office of the Independent Adjudicator also told the institution to swiftly review its disciplinary procedures, after Mr Best complained. He told The Telegraph it illustrates the “chilling effect on free speech in action”, with censorship and a “low grade totalitarianism” sitfling scholarly debate on the distinction between gender identity and biological sex. “In these free speech cases, the process is the punishment - getting through the process is grindingly difficult and stressful. It wears you down,” he said. “It makes you wonder if speaking and writing honestly is worth it.”

  • Psaki: We don't take immigration advice from Trump

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to criticism from former President Donald Trump over the administration's immigration policies, insisting the White House doesn't take counsel from Trump, whose policies she called "inhumane." (March 5)

  • Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Little Black Mini Dress

    J.Lo showcased the incredible look in the latest DSW campaign.

  • North Dakota lawmaker expulsion reveals policy problems

    After the North Dakota House voted to expel a lawmaker accused of a long pattern of sexually harassing women at the Capitol, attention has turned to a policy that was intended to protect against harassment but may have actually made it harder to stop it. Legislative leaders vowed Friday to overhaul the policy crafted less than three years ago regarding workplace and sexual harassment at the Capitol, with an eye toward removing a requirement that eventually could make a victim’s identity public, which may have kept some women from coming forward. “Obviously, there is some gray areas that need to be filled in,” said Chet Pollert, the House Majority leader.

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • After Voting No On The $15 Minimum Wage, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Had Her Marie Antoinette Moment

    On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to raise the national minimum wage from $7.25 to $15. One of the votes that helped knock down the progressive proposal came from Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. But Sinema didn’t just vote to keep poverty wages in place — she actually dressed up, carrying a Lululemon bag, and brought a cake. Yes, the senator literally carried a cake to the Senate floor to give a proud “thumbs down” to keeping the $15-per-hour wage provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a video of which quickly went viral. Following the incident, a spokesperson tried to clarify that Sinema brought the cake for Senate staffers who had been working all night — not as an homage to Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake.” But no one online is buying these excuses, and sure enough, “Marie Antoinette” started trending on Twitter after Sinema’s vote. “She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool,” Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks, tweeted. A former senior advisor to Sen. Sanders tweeted: “839k people in Arizona make under $15 an hour. They need a raise, and they deserve a better Senator than [Kyrsten] Sinema.” Actual video of Senator Sinema voting no to the minimum wage amendment: pic.twitter.com/930vltqK2n— 🌻The Official New York Socialist ✡️ (@TheNYSocialist) March 5, 2021 Remind me what happened to the last rich, powerful white woman who got a cutesy “let them eat cake” attitude while her country was starving https://t.co/7dDsCBbgUY— Hayley Farless McMahon (@McMisoprostol) March 5, 2021 Honestly until Krysten Sinema bisexual women were often represented in popular culture as straight or suicidal. Hoping now we can get some representation for keeping Americans in poverty!— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 5, 2021 She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool https://t.co/IvbzF7NfOj— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 5, 2021 Following the vote, Sinema tweeted: “I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family’s most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make.” She added that the Senate should hold an “open debate” on raising the minimum wage. “I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically sound secure lives for themselves and their families.” The only problem here is that none of this is actually possible unless the national minimum wage is no longer a “starvation wage,” as Sen. Sanders has put it. Maybe if Sinema made $7.25 an hour instead of the Senate’s almost $200,000-a-year salary, she’d understand this a little better. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bernie Sanders Wants Us To Start Dating AgainRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

  • Caroline Giuliani, daughter of Rudy, opens up about being polyamorous

    In an essay for Vanity Fair, Giuliani, 32, shared her experience as a "unicorn," a person who joins an existing couple looking to have a threesome. She also talked about identifying as pansexual.

  • Georgia GOP leaders who stood up to Trump back voting bills

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Both men say they support Georgia Republicans' efforts to enact an ID requirement for absentee voting that would do away with the state's signature matching system, which Trump heavily attacked. While the bills being pushed in Georgia and several other states have the backing of a GOP base that embraces Trump, they also could stir up Democratic backlash, not to mention make it harder for GOP voters to cast ballots.

  • Siegel: Biden should congratulate Trump on Operation Warp Speed success

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses China's lack of transparency on coronavirus and the Biden administration not giving Trump credit for vaccines.