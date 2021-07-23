Tucker Carlson's name in NSA intercepts revealed through 'unmasking': Report

Tucker Carlson's name in NSA intercepts revealed through 'unmasking': Report
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Chaitin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tucker Carlson's name in communications intercepted by the National Security Agency was revealed through the process of "unmasking," according to a new report.

The Fox News host's communications, which were said to be about scheduling an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were not a target of the NSA, which the agency has already stated, and were not incidentally collected through the process of spying on a foreign target, sources told the Record.

The report said Carlson's identity was instead disclosed through a process known as "unmasking," which is when the names of U.S. citizens that are mentioned but covered up in final intelligence reports about the surveillance of foreigners are revealed upon the request of authorized officials, who have the ability to ask for the disclosures, often to understand the information better.

REVEALED: TUCKER CARLSON'S FOIA REQUEST TO NSA

Carlson first told his audience of millions late on June 28 about a government source informing him of an NSA "spying" scheme to leak his team's electronic communications to take his show off the air. Carlson affirmed in part that the communications at issue were talks with U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries, who have not been publicly identified, about setting up an interview with Putin.

News outlets often seek interviews with world leaders. NBC News conducted one with Putin last month before he met with President Joe Biden for a summit in Geneva.

The NSA released a rare public statement on June 29 saying Carlson was "never" a target of the agency and denied a plot to get Carlson's show taken off the air. However, the statement did not preclude the possibility any communications were incidentally collected or Carlson's name being unmasked by some official in the Biden administration.

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Record.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The NSA declined to comment on the report. The identities of the Record's sources remain unclear, and it is not evident whether they are even with the NSA. They did claim, the report said, that the NSA found no evidence to support Carlson's claim about the agency spying on him to take his show off the air.

The identity of the official or officials who made the reported unmasking request remains unknown, but the report cites a former government official who speculated Carlson learned about the situation through an offer of a "defensive briefing" by the FBI against a potential foreign influence operation.

Republicans in Congress, including Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Marco Rubio and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, have made information requests to the NSA as they investigate the matter.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Tucker Carlson, Fox News, NSA, Media, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Tucker Carlson's name in NSA intercepts revealed through 'unmasking': Report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson's Communications Were Not Targeted by NSA, Review Finds (Report)

    An internal review by the National Security Agency found that Fox News' Tucker Carlson was not the target of spying by the agency, according to a new report. The Record, a cybersecurity news publication, cited two sources who said the agency concluded Tucker was targeted or had his communications intercepted via "incidental collection," which occurs when an American is in contact with a foreign target who is the subject of surveillance. Instead, according to The Record, the NSA found that Tucker

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell posted a heated text exchange with Tucker Carlson and said the Fox News host is 'losing his mind that I won't return his calls'

    "Coward," Carlson wrote after Swalwell declined to call him, saying the Fox News host had smeared his family.

  • CNN Host Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Hiding Vaccine Status

    During an interview with a hospital administrator who has expressed regret for not pushing COVID-19 vaccines harder as the Delta variant continues to run rampant, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota directly accused Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of telling his viewers not to trust the vaccine while at the same time refusing to say whether he has been inoculated against the disease.“Yes, you have a megaphone but not as big as the megaphone of some of the Fox prime time hosts,” Camerota, who worked at Fox News

  • Kevin Gausman knocked around in Giants' 10-2 loss to Pirates

    Kevin Gausman was not sharp Saturday night as he allowed six earned runs in a loss to the Pirates.

  • Man Confronts Tucker Carlson At Montana Store: 'You Are The Worst Human Being'

    The Fox host got an earful when he popped into a fly fishing store.

  • Fox News backs Covid vaccination – a pity no one told Tucker Carlson

    The rightwing channel has urged viewers to get the vaccine but some opinion hosts see stoking scepticism as a ratings winner People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters When Fox News launched a public service announcement urging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine this week, it was hailed in some quarters as a virtuous move. What the network might not have expected was for the message to be almost immedi

  • Clark Atlanta to cancel student account balances using COVID-19 aid dollars

    Clark Atlanta University announced that it will cancel all student balances from the past four semesters for all university graduates […] The post Clark Atlanta to cancel student account balances using COVID-19 aid dollars appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history

    President Biden and Vice President Harris met on Feb. 12, 2021, with governors and mayors to discuss supporting them in the fight against COVID-19. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty ImagesAs the U.S. recovers from the pandemic, the Biden administration is working to rebuild relationships across levels of government, from the top to the bottom, that were strained during the presidency of Donald Trump. In November 2020, Biden offered urban leaders a seat at the table in coronavirus recovery efforts, promis

  • ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ trailer is a treat for ‘Voyager’ fans

    CBS has shared the first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, introducing us to the show's cast.

  • Tennessee radio host doubted and mocked vaccines – now he has Covid

    Phil Valentine’s family urges listeners to get the shotHost sang ‘Vaxman’ Beatles parody and touted choiceTennessee hospital grapples with Delta and vaccine hesitancy First lady Jill Biden comforts Adriana Lyttle, 12, as she receives her vaccine in Nashville, Tennessee, in June. Photograph: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images A conservative radio host in Tennessee who urged listeners not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has changed track and called on listeners to get the shot, after contracting the

  • EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani's career in law?

    The days of practicing law for the mob-busting prosecutor turned point man for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election may be over. Rudy Giuliani’s law license has already been suspended in his home state. A New York appeals court took the action in June, saying Giuliani's bid to discredit the election was so egregious that he poses “an immediate threat” to the public.

  • Gorgeous Grandmas Share Their Secrets for Still Looking Stunning

    On July 23rd, we celebrate National Gorgeous Grandma Day, and in honor of the event, we look back on some tips we got from these stunning stars who are grandmas. Actresses Susan Lucci, Jane Seymour, and model Yolanda Hadid share their secrets for looking ageless.

  • Twitter reacts to Rachael Ostovich’s upset of Paige VanZant at BKFC 19

    Check out the Twitter reacts to Rachael Ostovich's win over Paige VanZant in the BKFC 19 headliner.

  • Indian court extends custody of husband of Bollywood star in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum On Bullish Streak Heading To Upper End Of Range

    What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher over multiple days, coming off a July 21 low of 29296.39 to a peak of over 34,000 Saturday July 24, a move of over 15%. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is bouncing off a low of 1717.17 on Wednesday to a peak of over 2180 at the time of publication, up over 25% in four days. Why It's Important: The two leading cryptocurrencies have been range bound since a major correction earlier this year. Bitcoin set an all-time high of 64900 on April 21

  • US investigates Qatar over claims that it finances Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps

    JERUSALEM — The State Department has opened an inquiry into an Israeli government report that Qatar’s monarchy funded Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

  • Dogecoin Rallied On Musk Photo, But Surge May Be Fleeting

    Over the weekend, the price of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) surged higher. On Saturday, the price of Dogecoin jumped from 17 cents to as high as 21 cents in the span of a few hours. Source: Wollertz / Shutterstock This was a welcome development. Dogecoin has been in a sharp downtrend for weeks now. As I warned in June, Dogecoin was on the verge of a steep technical breakdown if the price of Doge broke much south of key support at the 30-cent mark. That’s precisely what happened. Once Dogecoin moved b

  • Lawmakers are getting frustrated as bipartisan infrastructure negotiations drag on

    The divide between parties in Congress is growing. Lawmakers are facing the possibility of missing the self-imposed Monday deadline to get an infrastructure deal together as bipartisan negotiations continue. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The Hill senior reporter, Alex Bolton, joins CBSN to discuss.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Peaty sheds moustache but wins by much more than a whisker

    World record holder and defending champion Adam Peaty shaved his moustache but won, as usual, by much more than a whisker as he powered through to the Tokyo Olympics 100m breaststroke final with the fastest time on Sunday. American Michael Andrew was third in that heat, 1.36 off Peaty's time. Dutch rival Arno Kamminga won the other semi-final in 58.19, also slower than his Saturday time of 57.80 and only 0.09 quicker than Italian Nicolo Martinenghi.

  • 14 details you might've missed during the the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

    From the impressive outfits at the parade of nations to the empty stands in the stadium, there was plenty to see at the Olympics opening ceremony.