Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut

Personalities on Fox News appeared perplexed this week about the reluctance of Republican voters to vote early and by mail following GOP candidate Herschel Walker’s defeat to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the runoff election to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade were among those to express puzzlement about the situation, and frustration with the Donald Trump-backed Walker’s loss, on the air.

But maybe they should check back on their own past comments.

A montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” ― in the host’s final week fronting the Comedy Central program ― showed them previously parroting former President Trump by fear-mongering about possible voter fraud via drop boxes and mail-in ballots.

Watch the video here:

