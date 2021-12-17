Fox News Hosts' Hypocrisy Over Private Messages Exposed In Awkward Montage

Personalities at Fox News may currently be apoplectic at the release of private messages that conservative figures sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows begging him to get then-President Donald Trump to call off the mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

But they haven’t always been so angered by private messages entering the public domain, as a new montage released by progressive PAC MeidasTouch on Thursday shows.

In the supercut, prime time hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson and others at the conservative network breathlessly rail against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), who this week read the texts to Meadows (including one from Hannity) during a meeting of the House committee investigating the violence.

Hannity asks where is the “outrage in the media” about his texts being released.

Carlson says “privacy is morally essential” and “a prerequisite for freedom.”

It’s in stark contrast to their former takes on private messages.

Watch the video here:

📺 NEW VIDEO



We must realize that the only explanation is that Fox News wants to destroy America.#FoxRusepic.twitter.com/mRMErevG8m — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 16, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...