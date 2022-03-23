Fox News Hosts Thank Pentagon For Rescuing Their Correspondent From Ukraine

Fox News hosts thanked the Pentagon on Tuesday for its help in extracting the network’s wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall from Ukraine.

“Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade interviewed Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby on Tuesday morning about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

At the end of the discussion, the opinion hosts thanked the government for its help in rescuing Hall, who was hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle he was traveling in was struck by fire near Kyiv. Two colleagues working with him, Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, were killed in the same attack.

“Thank you as well for your ― the Department of Defense and the Pentagon ― in assisting getting our man Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine,” Doocy said.

“Yeah, God bless you for that,” Earhardt added.

Fox News provided more details on Monday about how Hall had been evacuated from Ukraine via Poland to Germany. During a segment, anchor Dana Perino credited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Polish and Ukrainian armed forces, and the group Save Our Allies for the rescue effort.

Kirby said his department’s thoughts and prayers were with Hall, his family and everyone at Fox News.

“We were very glad to be able to help get him the care that he needs, and we look forward to seeing him come home to his family where he belongs,” he said. “Again, it was the right thing to do, and we were pleased to be able to help.”

Kilmeade chimed in by adding: “But, Admiral, you didn’t help a little, you helped a lot.”

“Thanks, Brian. Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we’re all too familiar with these kinds of injuries. And we’ve built up an expertise on how to treat the kinds of injuries that Mr. Hall had,” Kirby responded.

“We applaud the work that he, other Fox journalists, as well as all journalists are doing even today on the ground in Ukraine,” he added.

The nature of Hall’s injuries is not clear. However, the network has said that the journalist is in good spirits and receiving medical care in a German hospital.

