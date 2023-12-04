Fox News interrupts Trump speech to fact-check his "many untruths"

A Fox News host interrupted the network's live broadcast of Donald Trump's speech at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday to fact-check the former president. “Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, as you heard,” anchor Arthel Neville told viewers. "Many untruths. The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen,” she continued, counteracting Trump’s false claim that he won the vote over President Joe Biden and was deprived of the win due to unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Neville's fact-check upset supporters of the 2024 GOP nomination frontrunner on X, formerly Twitter, with one raging it was a "bulls—t opinion." In April, the conservative network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over baseless claims its anchors made that Dominion's voting machines were tampered with to ensure Trump's electoral defeat. A defamation lawsuit from voting tech company Smartmatic, which is suing Fox Corp. for $2.7 billion, is ongoing. Last year while on air, Neville called for gun law reform following a string of mass shootings. “As we’ve said before, prayers are not enough. We have to do something. We’ve got to get the lawmakers to do something,” Neville said at the time, contrasting with the largely pro-gun comments made by her colleagues at the network. The former president has previously fired off online about Neville, asserting that she should instead work for CNN, a network he has repeatedly dubbed "fake news."