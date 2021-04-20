Fox News' Jeanine Pirro says facts 'clearly' supported Chauvin's conviction
Even Fox News' Jeanine Pirro is backing the jury's verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, agreeing the facts "clearly" supported his conviction.
The Fox host and former judge voiced her approval on Tuesday after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
"Clearly, the verdict is supported by the facts," Pirro said. "The facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal."
Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. His conviction, Pirro argued, is evidence that the "American justice system works."
Later on, though, the Fox broadcast went a bit off the rails as host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely declared he's "glad" Chauvin was convicted on all of the charges "even if he might not be guilty" on all of them — prompting Gutfeld's Fox colleagues, including Pirro, to react in disgust.
