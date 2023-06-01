Fox News' Juan Williams Bursts Out Laughing Over Donald Trump Boast

Fox News’ liberal-leaning political pundit Juan Williams couldn’t help but laugh on air at one of former President Donald Trump’s more bombastic claims.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “America Reports,” the discussion turned to the various Republican candidates who are now jumping into the 2024 race to take on Trump, who is currently the GOP front-runner.

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, suggested Trump had “walked away” from some of his policies and was now not “the same person he was when he was president.”

“But, he did say he could the end the Ukraine war in an afternoon,” responded anchor John Roberts in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“Is that right?” Williams replied, before cracking up laughing.

“Look it up,” Roberts retorted. Williams continued cackling.

