Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The trouble was, the conservative network had earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree” outside its HQ in New York. Fox’s tree was last year burned down in an arson attack.

On Monday, Arroyo groused to prime-time personality Laura Ingraham: “The turkey pardon had barely happened, Laura, it was barely finished when (first lady) Jill Biden went out to receive the White House Christmas tree. At this rate, New Year’s Eve could be coming tonight at midnight.”

“Can we take a breath between the seasons?” Arroyo continued. “Elections go on for four weeks but Thanksgiving and Christmas is over in an afternoon with the Bidens. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ingraham agreed, saying, “I know, I mean, that’s a quickie.”

Arroyo, allegedly on the show for comic relief, later appeared to roll back, acknowledging the White House had under former President Donald Trump also “had the turkey pardon and the tree reveal on the same day.”

But it’s still “too fast,” he added.

The hypocrisy on Fox, which has for years fought the fake so-called “War on Christmas,” did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

6 p.m.: FOX NEWS ALL AMERICAN TREE LIGHTING AT FOX SQUARE



10:40 p.m.: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE JUMPS THE GUN ON CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/D3Rq2U8bhE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 22, 2022

tfw you are definitely not jumping the gun on christmas pic.twitter.com/98pyGyTLki — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 22, 2022

November 22 tweet, #FoxNews contradicted itself by lighting its Christmas tree on the same day it was attacking the Biden White House for celebrating Christmas too early? Do you want a war on Christmas FOX? #LauraIngraham? Which way do you want it Hypocrites. Liars. Instigators — QueenBee🐝 (@SaveAmbrosia) November 22, 2022

So, that's TOO MUCH Christmas from the Biden White House for Fox News now?



Gosh, I just can't keep up. https://t.co/6FoMudz0ju — Aaron Klemz (@aaronklemz) November 22, 2022

First it was the left has a “war on Christmas”. Now it’s “ Whoa!! Hold on Joe. A little too early to be putting up that Christmas tree” — Mark Doss (@mzzark17) November 22, 2022

Didn't they *just* have the Fox News Christmas tree lighting? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 22, 2022

