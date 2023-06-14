Fox News Launches Bonkers New Attack On Biden With Over-The-Top Graphic

Fox News called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” in an on-screen graphic on Tuesday evening, hours after Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts in his classified documents scandal.

Toward the end of “Fox News Tonight” ― the show airing in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot, this week hosted by Brian Kilmeade ― the network showed side-by-side images of Biden and Trump.

The graphic said “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested”:

i promise i didn't edit this picture at all pic.twitter.com/mVkZh0aGqw — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 14, 2023

Biden did not have Trump arrested.

Kilmeade also solemnly referred to Trump as “the president of the United States.”

Fox News introduces Trump’s speech w/ “this is the president of the United States” pic.twitter.com/cXiHuJF14Y — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 14, 2023

Earlier in the show, Kilmeade defended Trump, saying many of the charges came under the Espionage Act which “is over 100 years old” and usually reserved for spies.

“Even Trump’s worst critics are not alleging that he passed classified materials to our enemies, Russia or China, or anybody else,” he said. Trump, he said, “is not a traitor, I think you can agree with that.”

He then attacked Hillary Clinton and complained she was never indicted.